Ta Nea Newspaper Owner Charged With Tax Evasion, Money Laundering

ATHENS – A prosecutor said Stavros Psycharis, President of the Lambrakis Press Group which owns Ta Nea newspaper, will face charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

An audit of his income since the year 2000, conducted by the state-run agency that monitors wealthy taxpayers (KEFOMEP), allegedly found a “hole” of 45 million euros ($47.17 million) the newspaper Kathimerini said.

In August, his trial on charges of submitting inaccurate source of income declarations was postponed after the court deemed it was unclear whether the inaccuracies were accidental or the result of deceit.

It’s rare in Greece for any major figures to face prosecution for crimes including tax evasion.