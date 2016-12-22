Tsipras Says Recovery Coming, EIB OK’s 1B Euro Business Credit Line

ATHENS – Greece is on the threshold of growth,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Dec. 22, addressing an event of the European Investment Fund and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the signing of the EquiFund.

Tsipras added that the economic indicators and the investment climate have changed.

The positive momentum should not be questioned, he said stressing the government’s determination to have the second program review concluded soon followed by Greece’s return to the markets in 2017, the Athens News Agency reported.

“We have recovered our growth momentum, we have achieved a credible fiscal dynamics surpassing the targets for primary surpluses and correcting the imbalances of the past to the trade and the current account balance,” the Prime Minister said.

This change, Tsipras said, is the result of a systematic plan of drastic changes and reforms in our economy that were necessary from the very beginning.

Shortly later, the EIB said it would okay a one billion euro ($1.05 billion) credit line to Greek banks on for small and medium-sized companies and firms promoting youth employment, a category with more than 50 percent unemployment.

The first agreements with commercial lenders Alpha Bank , Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank were signed in Athens on Thursday for 400 million euros ($419.31 million,) equally split between the four.

The remaining 600 million euros ($629.86 million) in the program will be allocated over the next two years, provided the banks absorb and channel the first tranche to businesses.

The loans will be used by Greek banks for on-lending to SMEs and MidCaps active in the agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, services and other sectors, the EIB said, according to the Reuters news agency.

“The four loan agreements signed today with the four systemic banks in Greece bear particular significance as they contribute, and with a sizable amount, towards one of EIB’s top priorities, namely the improvement of access to finance for SMEs, which are the backbone of the country’s economy,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said.