Tourism Minister Kountoura Says 2017 Will be GRE-AAAAT!

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura briefed the MPs and the parties’ responsible for Tourism in a broad meeting on Dec. 22 on the latest developments and the course of the Greek tourism.

Kountoura referred to the top performance recorded in the Greek tourism sector in the last two years and the successful results of the national 4-year tourism campaign with emphasis on the extension of the tourism period, the opening to new foreign markets, new direct flights, the promotion of new Greek tourist destinations, the thematic tourism and the attraction of new tourism investments.

The minister said that a spectacular increase in reservations for 2017 has been recorded and presented the ministry’s program for the next year. In this context she invited them to submit their own proposals on the country’s tourist development.