New Democracy Balks at More Austerity, Assails Tsipras Again

ATHENS – New Democracy said it won’t support government measures in Parliament that require a super-majority, or 180 of the 300 votes.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ party has only 144 votes and brought in the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) and its nine votes to get a simple majority.

But some measures demanded by the country’s international lenders require a two-thirds vote and New Democracy has 75, leaving only 72 up from grabs among other parties and independents who have mostly expressed opposition to the SYRIZA-ANEL Administration.

“Mr. Tsipras is pretending to negotiate when, in reality, he has agreed to 3.5 percent primary surpluses for many years after 2018, when the program ends, and he has accepted the tough austerity measures that these targets demand,” New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said about SYRIZA’s concessions to lenders.