Athens Mayor, Protection Minister Feud Over City’s Safety

ATHENS – Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas are battling over growing spates of violence in the capital city and how to stop them.

Kaminis repeated his call for the SYRIZA minister to step down as anarchists especially have boldly stepped up attacks on buses and other targets and even attacking police.

Speaking on SKAI TV, Kaminis asked: “How many dumpsters, how many trolley buses, how many kiosks need to be torched and how many statues destroyed before a minister has the decency to resign,” adding that he does not hold the Greek Police responsible.

He said the attackers have been emboldened by their ability to get away with the violent acts in broad daylight.

Kaminis blamed the SYRIZA-led coalition as the Leftist group is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and some who don’t want punishment for crimes.

Toskas accused Kaminis of “political ambitions” and said the Mayor is spearheading a “smear campaign” against him.

“The former Ombudsman is now defending other interests and I really don’t recognize him anymore,” Toskas said of the Mayor, Kathimerini reported. “Why didn’t he call for resignations when Athens was burning before?”

Kaminis called for Toskas’s resignation earlier this week three trolley buses were burned in the middle of the capital after the assailants told the passengers to get off before tossing Molotov Cocktails on the vehicles in one case.

In the other, the buses were empty except for the drivers. No one was hurt but the buses were destroyed.