Without Guarantee, Greece’s Lenders Won’t Unblock Debt Relief

ATHENS – Greece’s lenders are keeping a lock on debt relief until the government sends a letter promising not to grant any more pension bonuses.

Only days after Eurozone officials earlier this month approved a debt term repayment break for Greece, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, attempting to stop a free fall in polls for reneging on anti-austerity promises, approved giving 300-euro ($313.52) holidays bonuses to 1.6 million lower-benefit pensioners, at a cost to the country of 617 million euros, about $644.8 million.

That was done without consulting the lenders, who are putting up 326 billion euros ($340.69 billion) in three bailouts and they promptly shut down the debt relief package.

That could have been lifted but after first agreeing to do so, Tsipras said he would not let Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrender with Capitalist lenders, to sign a guarantee Greece would clear further actions with the lenders.

Besides the holiday bonus – which comes on Dec. 22 just before the government will now slash benefits by 50 percent for low-income pensioners – the government wants to roll back a Valued Added Tax (VAT) hike it agreed to implement on Aegean islands and others.

Tsipras said those islands closest to Turkey, which had let human traffickers send more than a million refugees and migrants to Greece until getting a swap deal with the European Union – now suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications – should get a tax break because they’re dealing with thousands of the refugees.

The letter had been due in Brussels on Dec. 21, a day after the Euro Working Group (EWG) said it might have been enough to allay the fears of some Eurozone countries that Greece wasn’t immediately rushing back into spendthrift ways after getting debt relief hope.

Tsipras and his coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) decided not to send the letter until finding out what kind of pledges the lenders want, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Tsipras had said the bonuses and VAT rollback didn’t violate terms of ongoing negotiations over a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($89.87 billion), most of which has been held back until he imposes more tough reforms he said he would while telling Greek voters he wouldn’t.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said his Socialist government agreed with Tsipras.

The Greek Parliament barely controlled by the government voted on Dec. 21 not to hike the VAT on several Aegean islands handling the bulk of the refugee flow but the government got the support of all 259 lawmakers present while 41 weren’t there.