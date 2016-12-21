Mount Sinai Queens Interfaith Celebration

Dr. George Dangas, Fr. Vasilios Louros, Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Dr. George Syros, and Caryn A. Schwab- Executive Director, Mount Sinai Queens at the Interfaith Celebration on Dec. 1.

ASTORIA – Clergy from Astoria, Long Island City and Western Queens neighborhoods converged on December 1 for an interfaith celebration at the medical offices in the new Mount Sinai Queens Ambulatory Pavilion in Astoria. This was as diverse a celebration as are the neighborhoods of Western Queens served by Mount Sinai.

Among those in attendance for the interfaith celebration from the Greek community were Mount Sinai’s top-rated cardiologist Dr. George Dangas- Director of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Zenna and Michael A. Weiner Cardiovascular Institute, Dr. George Syros- Director of Arrhythmia Services, Dr. Andreas Cosmatos- attending physician, Archimandrite Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos and Fr. Vasilios Louros of Saint Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria.

“We were pleased to welcome so many spiritual leaders from many parts of Western Queens, whose participation contributed to a warm and inclusive event,” said Mt. Sinai Queens Executive Director Caryn A. Schwab.

Ejaz Siddiqui, Muslim Liaison, Mount Sinai Health System, Dr. George Dangas, Mrs. Mohamed- Principal at ElBer Islamic School, Caryn A. Schwab- Executive Director Mount Sinai Queens, Rabbi Jonathan Pearl- Astoria Center of Israel, Monsignor Sean Ogle- Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fr. Vasilios Louros and Very Reverend Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos- Saint Demetrios Cathedral, Dr. George, Syros- Director of Arrhythmia Services at Mount Sinai Queens, Dr. Andreas Cosmatos- Attending Physician Mount Sinai Queens, Rev. Dr. Zorina Costello- Center for Spirituality and Health-Mount Sinai Health System, Reverend Dr. Patricia Haggler- Antioch Baptist Church of Corona, Atef Mohamed- President of the Masjid ElBer of Astoria.
