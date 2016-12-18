The Carrier Mirage

This past November, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he had convinced Carrier corporation to halt the transfer of over a thousand jobs to Mexico. This news made me wonder if Trump was going to be more effective at keeping jobs in America than I had thought. But once I got past headlines celebrating jobs “saved,” I found that claim to be a media illusion.

Let’s start with the numbers. Trump asserted that he had saved 1100 jobs at Carrier, an air-conditioning enterprise based in Indiana that is owned by United Technologies. Closer inspection revealed that 300 of the “saved” jobs had never been scheduled to move. These are primarily white collar researchers and administrators, not steelworkers.

A second revelation was that 770 of the remaining “saved” jobs would be moved sometime in the next three years to a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico, and the present Carrier plant in Indianapolis will be closed. An additional 600 jobs at that plant are still going south of the border soon. To that number can be added 350 jobs to be moved to Mexico by Rexnord, a ball-bearings plant in Huntington, IN, also owned by United Technologies.

The net job retained at United Technologies retained permanently is zero, if counting is limited to Carrier and -350 if Rexnord is included or -950 if Carrier jobs immediately being lost are counted.

An incentive for Carrier’s postponing moving jobs is that Indiana granted the firm a $7 million tax rebate. This was coupled with a plan for a new plant that presumably would replace the 770 jobs not immediately sent to Mexico. Perhaps not coincidently, the governor of Indiana is Vice president-elect Mike Pence. This de facto legislative bribery, ultimately paid for by the public, is problematic. Other companies might well just threaten to leave a state if they are not similarly financially assisted.

When the job announcement was made, Chuck Jones, President of United Steelworkers Local 1999, the union that represents Carrier workers met with Carrier executives to review the details of the agreement. Jones was appalled when he realized the numbers did not add up as claimed and presented his views on CNN.

In various follow-up interviews sparked by the CNN interview, Jones spoke of how Trump had posed with Carrier workers during his campaign and publicly announced he would save their jobs. Borrowing from Trump’s own gruff language, Jones charged the president-elect with being a liar.

Trump immediately responded by stating that the union had done a very poor job representing its members. He opined, “no wonder companies flee the country.” He suggested that unions needed to spend less time bargaining, oblivious to the fact that this particular local has won scores of grievances brought by workers against Carrier for its violations of their contract.

An exasperated Jones told mass media that he had only wanted to correct some of Trump’s faulty math and simplifications. The union leader added that when Carrier first proposed shipping jobs to Mexico, he had met with Carrier officials to ask what the union could do to prevent the job loss. He was told that his workers would have to accept the current $6-an-hour wage rate in Mexico.

Trump chose not to comment on that corporate ultimatum. Nor did he repeat his belief that American wages are too high and that he questions the concept of having a minimum wage, much less raising it. His advice to unions was to lower their dues, not explaining how that could affect the outflow of jobs.

Despite the insulting and crude language in these exchanges, Trump had again demonstrated his mastery of mass media. His tweet that he had saved thousands of jobs dominated the news cycle for days, taking attention away from dubious cabinet choices, Russian hacking, and Trump attacks on seventeen of our intelligence agencies. Even as he loaded his new administration with Wall Street insiders, Trump used some his free media time to charge that trade unions were part of “the establishment” his supporters despise.

The media repeats Trump’s “buy American” mantra and his promises to stimulate manufacturing in America without examining the implications of his personal practices as a real estate mogul. Trump routinely employs cheap undocumented workers and he uses foreign steel for his building projects, including Trump Tower. Numerous contractors charge they were never fully paid for services rendered.

Mass media pundits, unimaginative as usual, continue to play by the Trump script. Few place the Carrier sideshow into a broader context. The Carrier numbers, for example, pale compared to Obama’s successful efforts to save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the auto industry or the 178,000 new jobs created just last month. Such data gets ignored by a media constantly dominated by partisan spokespeople who peddle talking points that are filled with distortions, evasions, and occasionally outright lies. This prattle sabotages serious discussion of how to create environmentally sound, permanent jobs.

Television “journalists” and their social media counterparts need to steer our political dialogue into deeper waters. That won’t happen if they spend most of their time responding to sound bites made in the middle of the night that ultimately prove be much less than advertised and come with a hefty price tag.