The Carrier Mirage

This past November, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he had convinced Carrier corporation to halt the transfer of over a thousand jobs to Mexico. This news made me wonder if Trump was going to be more effective at keeping jobs in America than I had thought. But once I got past headlines celebrating jobs “saved,” I found that claim to be a media illusion.
Let’s start with the numbers. Trump asserted that he had saved 1100 jobs at Carrier, an air-conditioning enterprise based in Indiana that is owned by United Technologies. Closer inspection revealed that 300 of the “saved” jobs had never been scheduled to move. These are primarily white collar researchers and administrators, not steelworkers.
A second revelation was that 770 of the remaining “saved” jobs would be moved sometime in the next three years to a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico, and the present Carrier plant in Indianapolis will be closed. An additional 600 jobs at that plant are still going south of the border soon. To that number can be added 350 jobs to be moved to Mexico by Rexnord, a ball-bearings plant in Huntington, IN, also owned by United Technologies.
The net job retained at United Technologies retained permanently is zero, if counting is limited to Carrier and -350 if Rexnord is included or -950 if Carrier jobs immediately being lost are counted.
An incentive for Carrier’s postponing moving jobs is that Indiana granted the firm a $7 million tax rebate. This was coupled with a plan for a new plant that presumably would replace the 770 jobs not immediately sent to Mexico. Perhaps not coincidently, the governor of Indiana is Vice president-elect Mike Pence. This de facto legislative bribery, ultimately paid for by the public, is problematic. Other companies might well just threaten to leave a state if they are not similarly financially assisted.
When the job announcement was made, Chuck Jones, President of United Steelworkers Local 1999, the union that represents Carrier workers met with Carrier executives to review the details of the agreement. Jones was appalled when he realized the numbers did not add up as claimed and presented his views on CNN.
In various follow-up interviews sparked by the CNN interview, Jones spoke of how Trump had posed with Carrier workers during his campaign and publicly announced he would save their jobs. Borrowing from Trump’s own gruff language, Jones charged the president-elect with being a liar.
Trump immediately responded by stating that the union had done a very poor job representing its members. He opined, “no wonder companies flee the country.” He suggested that unions needed to spend less time bargaining, oblivious to the fact that this particular local has won scores of grievances brought by workers against Carrier for its violations of their contract.
An exasperated Jones told mass media that he had only wanted to correct some of Trump’s faulty math and simplifications. The union leader added that when Carrier first proposed shipping jobs to Mexico, he had met with Carrier officials to ask what the union could do to prevent the job loss. He was told that his workers would have to accept the current $6-an-hour wage rate in Mexico.
Trump chose not to comment on that corporate ultimatum. Nor did he repeat his belief that American wages are too high and that he questions the concept of having a minimum wage, much less raising it. His advice to unions was to lower their dues, not explaining how that could affect the outflow of jobs.
Despite the insulting and crude language in these exchanges, Trump had again demonstrated his mastery of mass media. His tweet that he had saved thousands of jobs dominated the news cycle for days, taking attention away from dubious cabinet choices, Russian hacking, and Trump attacks on seventeen of our intelligence agencies. Even as he loaded his new administration with Wall Street insiders, Trump used some his free media time to charge that trade unions were part of “the establishment” his supporters despise.
The media repeats Trump’s “buy American” mantra and his promises to stimulate manufacturing in America without examining the implications of his personal practices as a real estate mogul. Trump routinely employs cheap undocumented workers and he uses foreign steel for his building projects, including Trump Tower. Numerous contractors charge they were never fully paid for services rendered.
Mass media pundits, unimaginative as usual, continue to play by the Trump script. Few place the Carrier sideshow into a broader context. The Carrier numbers, for example, pale compared to Obama’s successful efforts to save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the auto industry or the 178,000 new jobs created just last month. Such data gets ignored by a media constantly dominated by partisan spokespeople who peddle talking points that are filled with distortions, evasions, and occasionally outright lies. This prattle sabotages serious discussion of how to create environmentally sound, permanent jobs.
Television “journalists” and their social media counterparts need to steer our political dialogue into deeper waters. That won’t happen if they spend most of their time responding to sound bites made in the middle of the night that ultimately prove be much less than advertised and come with a hefty price tag.
America had a choice between a tycoon or a traitor and went for the tycoon, Trump. Most of the people voting had jobs, if employed, that paid ~$25,000 yearly so Trump was attractive. Between Hillary and Obama they set the Middle East on fire. They brought down all the leaders who were keeping the peace and the result was ISIS, etc resulting in the refugee crisis in Europe. Hillary was a third term for Obama and the excess 3 million popular votes many believe came from the illegals voting – which only requires a driver’s license – not proof of citizenship. Hillary was a very bad candidate and ran a poor campaign. She ignored the Rust Belt where many jobs have left the US.. The turning point in the election was when she cancelled the fireworks for her victory party two weeks before the election. She knew then that Political Correctness had worked against her because those polled were afraid to say they were voting for Trump and merely said they were undecided, independent or voting for her – never for Trump. As flawed as Trump is he will be a better President because he loves America, the military, rebuilding. Where Obama really hated America, its founding, its Military and its Christian roots. The Democrat Party in America can not exist without a permanent underclass – and many of them. They can’t win be debating because they merely expand gov’t and expand minorities while making promises to them that never materialize. Hillary had no message, but Trump did. Remember the Democrats were the KKK, the segregationists, the slave owners also. There were as many Blacks who owned slaves as whites. Why did Obama allow the Blacks in Chicago to kill each other to the total of near 4000 in 2016. And Obama has commuted the sentences of more felons for dealing drugs, etc than all of the 12 previous Presidents combined. Obama also traded Beau Burgdahl, a traitor, for five Radical Islamic military leaders. It was time for a change. Remember Hillary was Secretary of State when the Refugee Crisis started and she and Obama caused it. Obama could have sent troops to stabilize Iraq but he didn’t. Why did he give Iran Billions plus the go ahead for nuclear weapons. Trump will create jobs – his ego will make it happen. Greece should worry about creating jobs for its own people. How many brilliant Greeks have been educated abroad in great universities and Greece paid for their educations but when they return there are no jobs for them so the take their degrees to other countries who benefit from their educations( Greece Brain Drain) and Greece paid for all this. Americans wanted a President without any political ties and not beholden to anyone. Hopefully he will not disappoint and keep America from Radicals who want to bring down Western Culture. America won’t be taken over by Muslims like Sweden, France, and Germany where there closing churches and building Mosques at a fast pace while Saudi Arabia pays for them. Remember: The Future Belongs to The Fertile. And Greece and Europe are not replacing themselves while Muslims can have up to 4 wives and they marry them young while Europe pays for them to replace their cultures.
How long will it be before Arabic is taught in Greek School and there a Mosque in every city? So don’t worry about Trump. America will saurvive this and come on top, but will Europe. Look At Sweden, France, and Germany. Even the Germans are leaving their country and culture so they won’t be called Xenophobes, Islamaphobes, or Racists.