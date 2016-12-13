Parish Council Elections and Indifference

It is that time year when parish council elections are scheduled to take place. The news that comes to us every day from various parts of the country is really discouraging and extremely disturbing because of the general indifference that unfortunately exists in many of our parishes.
Indifference leads to apathy, which is the way to slow death.
No real elections will take place in many parishes of the Archdiocese due to lack of candidates. The same unfortunate and disturbing thing is going to take place yet again: specifically, the same individuals will be invited to join the parish councils by acclamation, simply in order to fill the positions. The same persons will continue to serve in the serious positions of the presidency, vice presidency, and the treasury.
I genuinely worry a great deal when I see individuals hang on to their positions for decades in any nonprofit organization – including, of course, the church. What is going on?
It seems to me that many parishes emulate ethnic and cultural federations that are either completely finished, or getting there. How else can we explain that 15 years ago there were 44 or more such societies and now there are only 19, and just 12 show up to general assemblies and with no more than 30 individuals in attendance?
Young Greek-Americans, whether male or female, do not participate on the boards, and do not even attend such social and cultural events, except on rare occasions. It is comical to hear certain officials of such societies proclaim that “we are trying to bring in our children,” while they continue to remain attached to their positions.
Our parishes are heading down the same path of withering. That is the bitter truth, despite the bragging of new buildings and huge, marbled cathedrals and community centers.
Unless we do something essential and drastic now to attract the younger generations, these marbled and golden edifices will be up for sale, as is the case it the Roman Catholic Church nowadays.
It is sad that parishes with 450, or even 650 families on the books have just 50 or 60 parishioners, mostly of advanced age, attending the general assemblies. And most of the time they argue among themselves, revealing their ignorance about a parish’s role. Most see the parish as just another club at which they can argue about trivial matters and with small-mindedness. A similar climate was quite evident at a recent general assembly I attended.
The priests are between a rock and a hard place. On one side is the parish council, which is in most cases illiterate about the local church, and on is the Archdiocese, with its constant beggary. A priest is considered successful only when he manages to collect more and more money. Unfortunately, our priests today have become some kind of religious tax-collectors.
All these things are symptoms because for many yeas we built on sand, on the impression that our parishes are big and strong, but in reality they have become centers of Dionysian amusement with those endless Greek Festivals.
The majority of our parishes depend on the Festival’s income for survival and that shows the level of the ecclesial mentality, cultivation, and spiritual formation of the parishioners. A local church should be sustained by the outpouring of love, faith, and support of its members and not by the Greek Festivals and gambling. It is really a shame that we turn our community centers into Greek nightclubs with professional singers from Greece. It is really hypocritical to advise the young men and women against drinking and at the same time to serve them hard liquor on the very premises of the church.
One more thing: for many years now, since the days of Archbishop Iakovos, we filled our parishes with Archons, bearers of Byzantine dead honors and titles such Ostiarios, Protekdikos, Depoutatos, Referendarios, but we neglected the humble, faithful people of God and the quiet and invisible workers of the parishes. We also became irrelevant to the young generations with all those fundamentalist ideologies about Orthodoxy, anachronistic canons, and regulations, and thus today we are confronted with the painful situation of the empty churches and no candidates to serve on councils.
What a tragedy!
Mr Kalmoukos describes the true state of our Greek Churches but I believe his criticism of the Festivals and Greek singers is part of the problem he so accurately warns against. Our Churches are our Greek American Communities and they must reflect all aspects of our lives in order to attract all of our community – the young and the old. We can learn much from the Jewish Synagogues, the Catholics, the Protestants, Evangelicals and the Baptists about how to create a true welcoming community for all.
Our family recently attended a Festival of lights in Fairfax VA Bible Church near Tysons with another Greek American family with small children. This is a mega Church that has grown to 10’s of thousand of members because it goes out of its way to be inviting to all who seek a religious home. Over 5,000 individual and families with Children come to enjoy free hot chocolate and an extensive Christmas program. I can tell you our children loved it and that it was obvious to any adult that this Church uses these events to grow its membership.
Greek Orthodox Christianity is unique in being the original Church of Christ, written in the Greek language and built upon the Philosphy of Hellenism. I believe we must be willing to learn from change with the times so we can grow in an America where Religion is choice and Greek Orthodoxy must compete in the Market Place of Religions.
We must have more Festivals not less and we must have Preschools and Day Schools and all of the other programs that modern Churches use to be inviting to youth and young families in order to grow. As far as the Parish Councils and most of the Hellenic Organizations, it is true that the same old people run them year after year but maybe there are some willing to learn and willing to change. My experience from our area Greek Orthodox Churches is that is a generation of younger Greek Americans begining to get involved and helping start up Preschools and getting involved in Dance, GOYA through their children. I am hopeful that Mr Kalmoukos call for alarm is not the end of our Churches but a call for action and the begining of a new generation of Church leadership.
Tony,
Please list 5 church relevancy growth and retaining ideas that you have.
It is good to point out archaic traditions of ethnocentric men that are undermining the GOA. It is one thing to acknowledge the problems and it is another thing to say what can replace them with a Christianity that is relevant to those generations leaving and those who are outside of your church.
Unless a strategy and plan that does not undermine itself is put into place that makes Orthodoxy relevant to youth and young marrieds with children the state of a dying and irrelevant church in America will continue. It is easy to predict what will be the end result in a few decades from now.
I would encourage you to look at the San Francisco GOA diocese website strategy and plan for renewal of that diocese. It looks good on the surface but what are three problems in it that you can point to that will undermine it? Are there any denials taking place that will stop the strategy?
The parish in my city is part of the S.F. diocese. It has been here for 60+ years and on a regular Sunday about 100 adults show up. In that same 60 year period of time several evangelical churches have been established that each number in the thousands.
In my downtown church of 300 last month we had 40 interested visitors attend our visitors orientation. Most of them were youth and young marrieds with children. About 75% of the church is made up of adults under age 50 with most under age 40. My church focuses on relational honesty in a church culture of love and grace that is confessional to one another. People are attracted to a relationally honest church that is open system inclusive relevant to them. The church strategy is to reach EX’ers and millennial’s. It is working well.
One of the larger churches in my city has a ministry called Celebrate Recovery which deals with different forms of dysfunction a person may have and it takes them through a Christ centered process of recovery. Five hundred a week attend and about 20 people a month receive Christ as their salvation. That’s cutting edge Christ centered healing relevancy that reaches into the society and meets those in need with the love and salvation of Jesus where they really live. They are now busing those in the Christian homeless shelter to that ministry.
Another larger downtown church has a ministry to the homeless for about 30 years with about 400 attending each week.
This is just a small sample of what the evangelical churches are doing in my city. They work together on projects that help the city. They cross ethnic and denominational lines to work together for Jesus. They are not isolated and closed exclusive churches existing only for their own members.
Jesus was not isolated in an Orthodox parish for 60 years surrounded by a small ethnocentric cadre of those who also believed isolation and not engagement is the best path for a church. Christ was street level with people. To the best of my knowledge the only Orthodox parish in my city does not have one street level outreach ministry. If it was truly evangelistic like Jesus and the Apostles it would not be stagnant, it would have grown exponentially over 60 years.
Its as if only the Greek Orthodox are going to heaven and to hell with the rest of the city. How many other cities can that same Orthodox parish exclusive and closed mindset be found?
Not to worry GO in the S.F. diocese +Gerasimos has an evangelism strategy that is going to turn it all around. You might want to check it out and determine if it is going to work or not.
America is about freedom of religion. Freedom of religion means freedom to choose among options. That means the options compete. Face it, Orthodoxy does not compete in America due to its exclusive viewpoint of itself and its closed isolating structure and system of church that lines up with its exclusive viewpoint of itself. That is not relevant Christianity in America unless irrelevancy is relevancy in the Orthodox Mind and it seems to be just that. As a result it is basically only relevant to itself and that is a death spiral for this church in America. Greek Orthodox, America is made up of more than Greeks and America is not Greece.
What is closed and isolated and is really only relevant to itself will lead to cultism by being primarily highly ingrown and over centuries. Generational bondage’s are created and unless broken the church will turn itself into a cult over time. (Is there such a thing as a ethnocentric cult?) The signs and symptoms of that cultism are systemic corruption that cannot be corrected like the ephraim monastery problems just to name one. Hierarchy sexual corruption like Astoria NY is another symptom. It’s a long list.