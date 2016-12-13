Parish Council Elections and Indifference

It is that time year when parish council elections are scheduled to take place. The news that comes to us every day from various parts of the country is really discouraging and extremely disturbing because of the general indifference that unfortunately exists in many of our parishes.

Indifference leads to apathy, which is the way to slow death.

No real elections will take place in many parishes of the Archdiocese due to lack of candidates. The same unfortunate and disturbing thing is going to take place yet again: specifically, the same individuals will be invited to join the parish councils by acclamation, simply in order to fill the positions. The same persons will continue to serve in the serious positions of the presidency, vice presidency, and the treasury.

I genuinely worry a great deal when I see individuals hang on to their positions for decades in any nonprofit organization – including, of course, the church. What is going on?

It seems to me that many parishes emulate ethnic and cultural federations that are either completely finished, or getting there. How else can we explain that 15 years ago there were 44 or more such societies and now there are only 19, and just 12 show up to general assemblies and with no more than 30 individuals in attendance?

Young Greek-Americans, whether male or female, do not participate on the boards, and do not even attend such social and cultural events, except on rare occasions. It is comical to hear certain officials of such societies proclaim that “we are trying to bring in our children,” while they continue to remain attached to their positions.

Our parishes are heading down the same path of withering. That is the bitter truth, despite the bragging of new buildings and huge, marbled cathedrals and community centers.

Unless we do something essential and drastic now to attract the younger generations, these marbled and golden edifices will be up for sale, as is the case it the Roman Catholic Church nowadays.

It is sad that parishes with 450, or even 650 families on the books have just 50 or 60 parishioners, mostly of advanced age, attending the general assemblies. And most of the time they argue among themselves, revealing their ignorance about a parish’s role. Most see the parish as just another club at which they can argue about trivial matters and with small-mindedness. A similar climate was quite evident at a recent general assembly I attended.

The priests are between a rock and a hard place. On one side is the parish council, which is in most cases illiterate about the local church, and on is the Archdiocese, with its constant beggary. A priest is considered successful only when he manages to collect more and more money. Unfortunately, our priests today have become some kind of religious tax-collectors.

All these things are symptoms because for many yeas we built on sand, on the impression that our parishes are big and strong, but in reality they have become centers of Dionysian amusement with those endless Greek Festivals.

The majority of our parishes depend on the Festival’s income for survival and that shows the level of the ecclesial mentality, cultivation, and spiritual formation of the parishioners. A local church should be sustained by the outpouring of love, faith, and support of its members and not by the Greek Festivals and gambling. It is really a shame that we turn our community centers into Greek nightclubs with professional singers from Greece. It is really hypocritical to advise the young men and women against drinking and at the same time to serve them hard liquor on the very premises of the church.

One more thing: for many years now, since the days of Archbishop Iakovos, we filled our parishes with Archons, bearers of Byzantine dead honors and titles such Ostiarios, Protekdikos, Depoutatos, Referendarios, but we neglected the humble, faithful people of God and the quiet and invisible workers of the parishes. We also became irrelevant to the young generations with all those fundamentalist ideologies about Orthodoxy, anachronistic canons, and regulations, and thus today we are confronted with the painful situation of the empty churches and no candidates to serve on councils.

What a tragedy!