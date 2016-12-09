Kammenos Says Turkish President Erdogan “Dictator” Threatening Greece

ATHENS – Cranking up the rhetoric, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “ruthless dictator,” with designs on Greece.

Kammenos is the leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who serves Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition and has been stepping up his criticism of Erdogan for disputing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries.

Kammenos said in a radio interview that Erdogan is “at this moment is threatening our country,” and added: “If they (Turkey) threaten our country, they will meet with our response and they will know that we shall not make concessions in the name of diplomacy on issues of national sovereignty”.

That came as Erdogan and other Turkish politicians have set their eyes on Greek islands off the Turkish coast and as Turkey continues to violate Greek air space with fighter jets and send warships past Greek islands.

Tsipras, reportedly fearful that antagonizing Erdogan will lead to Turkey unleashing more refugees on Greek islands, has left it to Kammenos and other government officials to retaliate against Turkish provocations.

Turkey’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Tugrul Turkes described his country as the guarantor power of the whole of Cyprus and not just the northern third it has unlawfully occupied since a 1974 invasion.

A lawmaker of the opposition CHP, Tanju Ozcan said he would raise the Turkish flag on 18 Greek islands, setting off fears of an accidental war between the countries.

“I will go to the islands and if need be I myself will raise the Turkish flag. Then I will fold the Greek one and send it to the Greek government with a courier,” he told the Turkish Parliament.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met Dec. 8 on the sidelines of the annual OECD Summit in Hamburg.