What’s Going on at the School of Theology?

His Eminence Archbishop Geron Demetrios of America spent two days – November 16 and 17 – at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School in Theology in Brookline, MA.

He met with students and faculties of both Holy Cross and Hellenic College. He observed lessons, interacted with students, and generally made his presence known on campus in his dual position as Archbishop and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. His responsibilities toward the institutions are huge, not only spiritual and Ecclesial, but also legal and fiduciary.

His Eminence certainly did the right thing in spending two whole days at the School and he should do so more often. The School is in need of his physical presence because as TNH has learned, several serious problems have begun to accumulate there.

To clarify, I am not referring to the ongoing “civil war” between the School and the Maliotis Cultural Center – though it is a shame that the two couldn’t sit down and resolve their issues as civilized persons, let alone as fellow Greek Orthodox Christians.

I am fully aware of the ever-increasing dysphoria by a large number of students, faculty, and even trustees toward the new School President, Fr. Christopher Metropoulos, as such is circulated on campus and sent to the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod. The impression is that the School is like a volcano ready to erupt at any moment, with unpredictable damage.

Surely Archbishop Demetrios is aware of the climate at the School, and that partially explains his visit.

Regarding the search process for a new president two years ago, it was never explained how and why Fr. Metropoulos was chosen out of 41 candidates. TNH had asked the archbishop about the “koumbari” spiritual relationship between Metropoulos and the Trustees Board’s Vice Chairman, but Demetrios disregarded the issue and praised the integrity of the search process.

The fact remains that there were many qualified candidates in terms of academic and administrative credentials, whereas Metropoulos was only a parish priest, as was his predecessor, Nicholas Triantafillou.

It is clear that mediocrity continues, and that is difficult to explain because Demetrios is a prestigious academician, his credentials including a PhD from Harvard University.

I strongly believe the Theological School is in great need of a general overhaul and reorganization, because its $12 million-plus annual expenditures yield so few results. Here are some suggestions: there is no need for so many faculty members at Hellenic College and Holy Cross when the combined student body is only 180. Those who teach at the School of Theology should also teach the few students of the College, with no extra salary.

After all, they are not exhausted from working. On the contrary, they have it easy. They enjoy one month vacation for Christmas, two weeks during Easter, holidays in between, and also four entire months in the summertime, from the middle of May to the middle of September, and with full compensation. Unfortunately, the majority of them do not make scholarly contributions in terms of books or journal articles.

School personnel, including administrators and office assistants, should be drastically reduced. What do they do with all those people on staff, anyway?

The Board of Trustees should be reorganized. A well-educated, well-credentialed, bilingual Greek-American with love for the School and the Church, one who is respected by the Greek-American community, should be appointed Vice Chair.

Emphasis should be placed on the proper and essential education and training of students, especially those who will enter the holy priesthood. The Archdiocese is in need of bilingual priests. It is unacceptable that the majority of graduates are unable to read the Gospel in its original language.

The obsession with erecting new physical buildings should give way to building the body of the School and of the Church. The Student Union Center currently in the works to be built with contributions by a Texas donor with whom Fr. Triantafillou fished years ago will simply add another structure on the School grounds. Who is going to sustain it? Our Church and community become smaller and smaller. And the School doesn’t need any more buildings and bricks; it needs people with soul, identity, and vision. And these elements are not evident on the horizon.

The School faces serious problems, and our beloved and respected Archbishop Demetrios should take the lead to resolve them before some parachute jumper comes from the Phanar to give us lessons, as Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Proussa did a few years ago.