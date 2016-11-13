Greece’s SYRIZA Defends Standing Alone Opposing Iranian Sanctions Extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA government, which broke with the United States and Europe to block sanctions on an Iranian bank accused of financing terrorism, said it was just following a ruling from the European Court of Justice.

But the government, in a letter to the editor of the Wall Street Journal, issued by the press office from the Greek Ambassador to the United States, didn’t explain why it was the only EU country to do so, although Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been trying to improve relations with Iran in the face of international condemnation of its implicit support of terrorism.

Proclaiming that the EU court upheld the General Court’s ruling to annul EU sanctions against Bank Saderat, the government wrote in its response that, “Only by implementing the Court’s judgments, can the EU and its member states show the rest of the world that the rule of law is respected and double standards aren’t applied.”

But its move to favor the Iranian bank is the first time a European country hasn’t supported Europe and the United States in the battle against terrorism.

The sanctions – while others have been lifted by the US as part of an accord with Tehran over nuclear capacity – were supposed to stay in place despite that agreement and keep pressure on Iran.

“We wish to make abundantly clear that Greece fully supports and respects the Iran nuclear deal, and by no means intends to undermine it. On the contrary, we promote the full implementation of the agreement by all with due respect to the legal principles underpinning it,” the letter added.

The Journal said that Tsipras acted to end the sanctions on Bank Saderat as he’s also leaned toward Iran, seeking closer economic ties, while he battles international creditors, including European partners.

The Iranian bank is a partly state-owned company that runs Iran’s largest banking network. Iran is a key source of cheap energy for Greece which finds itself more dependent during a crushing 6 ½-year long economic crisis and as Tsipras continues to renege on anti-austerity promises, which has done nothing to slow the country’s fiscal decline.

“Greece couldn’t consent to sanctions against Saderat without submission of the necessary evidence for such sanctions because this would have been legally unsubstantiated,” the Greek government added, although other countries were not troubled by the distinction.

It was a risky move for Tsipras with President Barack Obama coming to Athens Nov. 15-16 because US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew – who, along with Obama, favors the EU giving debt relief to Greece – said previously that any firm that deals with Bank Saderat “will risk losing its access to the U.S. financial system.”

The government’s statement though suggested it was nobly acting alone and that the other EU countries were wrong to want to extend the sanctions despite a nuclear deal struck between the US and Iran that lifted many of the bars, adding that Greece was following the rule of law upon which the EU was established “and it should never be compromised by political decisions,” which is what critics said Greece had done.

INDELICATE BALANCE

So touchy is doing business with Iran that companies around the world are reluctant to deal with even entities not under sanctions anymore.

But some U.S. observers worry that Greece’s relief for Saderat could mark the beginning of a broader decay in European sanctions on Iran, the Journal said.

“This is an early sign that Europe is picking apart the nuclear accord and undermining even the terrorism sanctions they promised to enforce,” Mark Dubowitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank critical of the Iran deal told the paper.

In 2007, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Saderat as a terrorist financier for allegedly channeling money to Iran’s regional allies Hezbollah, Hamas and other Palestinian groups Washington considers terrorist.

The Iranian government has previously denied any involvement by Bank Saderat and other institutions in terrorist financing. Bank Saderat didn’t respond to the Journal’s request to comment.

The United Nations in a 2008 resolution demanded stepped-up monitoring of the bank because of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In 2010, the EU sanctioned the bank and a previous Greek government went along.

In April, however, the EU’s top court upheld the bank’s challenge to the EU sanctions, arguing the 28-nation bloc had provided insufficient evidence to back up its claim that Saderat was carrying out illicit activities.

The court allowed the EU to maintain the asset freeze for six months under an amended charge, a period that ended on Oct. 22 and gave Tsipras an opening to undermine the sanctions.

While there were doubts about the EU’s chance of winning a fresh legal challenge, 27 of the EU’s 28 governments were prepared to extend the sanctions, senior European and Greek officials told the paper.

Tsipras went to Tehran as soon as some sanctions were lifted in January this year and after Greece and Iran had already been talking about resuming Iranian oil deliveries and getting an agreement to give Hellenic Petroleum, Greece’s largest refinery, more time to repay at least half a billion euros ($548 million) worth of debt it owed Iranian firms before the imposition of EU sanctions.