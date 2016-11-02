Defying US, EU, Greece Blocks Sanctions On Iran Bank Linked to Terror

Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA government, breaking with the United States and European Union, has blocked sanctions on an Iranian bank accused of financing terrorism.

The act comes two weeks before US President Barack Obama is due to visit Athens and meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose coalition government previously courted Russia while looking for a bailout, and is said to have elements sympathetic to anarchists and even terrorists.

Greece also doesn’t want EU sanctions on Russia but its move to favor the Iranian bank is the first time a European country hasn’t supported Europe and the United States in the battle against terrorism.

The sanctions – while others have been lifted by the US as part of an accord with Tehran over nuclear capacity – were supposed to stay in place despite that agreement and keep pressure on Iran.

In a report, the Wall Street Journal said that Tsipras acted to end the sanctions on Bank Saderat as he’s also leaned toward Iran, seeking closer economic ties, while he battles international creditors, including European partners.

The Iranian bank is a partly state-owned company that runs Iran’s largest banking network. Iran is a key source of cheap energy for Greece.

It was a risky move for Tsipras with Obama coming because US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew – who, along with Obama, favors the EU giving debt relief to Greece – said previously that any firm that deals with Bank Saderat “will risk losing its access to the U.S. financial system.”

It also jeopardizes Tsipras’ hope to get the EU to give Greece a break from the 326 billion euros ($362.21 billion) it owes in three bailouts that have failed to slow the country’s economic slide and left it dependent on rescue packages to survive.

So touchy is doing business with Iran that companies around the world are reluctant to deal with even entities not under sanctions anymore.

But some U.S. observers worry that Greece’s relief for Saderat could mark the beginning of a broader decay in European sanctions on Iran, the Journal said.

“This is an early sign that Europe is picking apart the nuclear accord and undermining even the terrorism sanctions they promised to enforce,” Mark Dubowitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank critical of the Iran deal told the paper.

In 2007, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Saderat as a terrorist financier for allegedly channeling money to Iran’s regional allies Hezbollah, Hamas and other Palestinian groups Washington considers terrorist.

The Iranian government has previously denied any involvement by Bank Saderat and other institutions in terrorist financing. Bank Saderat didn’t respond to the Journal’s request to comment.

The United Nations in a 2008 resolution demanded stepped-up monitoring of the bank because of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In 2010, the EU sanctioned the bank and a previous Greek government went along.

In April, however, the EU’s top court upheld the bank’s challenge to the EU sanctions, arguing the 28-nation bloc had provided insufficient evidence to back up its claim that Saderat was carrying out illicit activities.

The court allowed the EU to maintain the asset freeze for six months under an amended charge, a period that ended on Oct. 22 and gave Tsipras an opening to undermine the sanctions.

While there were doubts about the EU’s chance of winning a fresh legal challenge, 27 of the EU’s 28 governments were prepared to extend the sanctions, senior European and Greek officials told the paper.

Greece alone was opposed, eliciting what one EU diplomat said was “a lot of frustration with the Greeks over this,” piled on top of frustration that Tsipras has been dragging his feet on reforms and austerity with his unfavorable rating hitting 90 percent at home.

“There is an EU court decision and it should be respected,” an unnamed Greek Foreign Ministry official said. “There were very firm instructions from Athens to block it,” a second Greek official said, according to the Journal.

The act could also undercut Greek-American Congressmen and allies who’ve worked for years to improve ties with Greece as the US has leaned more toward Turkey, and as the Cyprus reunification hopes are stalled.

Tsipras went to Tehran as soon as some sanctions were lifted in January this year and after Greece and Iran had already been talking about resuming Iranian oil deliveries and getting an agreement to give Hellenic Petroleum, Greece’s largest refinery, more time to repay at least half a billion euros ($548 million) worth of debt it owed Iranian firms before the imposition of EU sanctions.