Trump’s Latest Sexual Assault Accuser is Greek-American

LOS ANGELES, CA – Attorney Gloria Allred called a press conference on October 14 at which she introduced Summer Zervos, a Greek-American woman who had been a contestant on The Apprentice television show, whose host was Donald Trump.

Allred began by admonishing Trump, alleging numerous acts of sexual assault on his part, and stating that “the White House is not a locker room,” a reference to Trump’s response to a video released by NBC News on October 7 on which Trump is heard making lewd and profane remarks, for which he apologized and deemed them as “locker room talk.”

Allred then introduced Zervos, who read her written remarks out loud, often pausing as her voice cracked with emotion. The 41-year-old California restaurateur explained that after she was “fired” (aka eliminated from competition) on the 2006 season of The Apprentice, she went to New York the following year and asked to have lunch with Trump. He was too busy for lunch, she explained, but asked her to stop by his office.

Zervos continued, that Trump greeted her with an open-mouth kiss, and after their meeting also said goodbye, again kissing her on the mouth. She said she was taken aback by this behavior, but after speaking with friends and family, they concluded that simply must be his bizarre way of greeting people.

Sometime shortly thereafter, Trump let her know that he was heading to California and invited her to dinner at a Beverly Hills hotel. She was brought to a bungalow where she said Trump again began kissing her and invited her to lay down in bed with her so they could watch TV, and he again made physical advances toward her.

Zervos says she pushed him away, indicating she wasn’t interested in having sexual relations with him. He acquiesced, got up, paced around the room – Zervos sensed he might be angry – and then it was all business. During dinner, delivered to the bungalow, Zervos said Trump told her she didn’t understand love and probably had never been in love.

During dinner, Zervos said, Trump also gave her advice about how to prevent from defaulting on a mortgage on her home.

He asked her to meet him at his golf course the following day. She figured he still wanted her to work for him, even as she resisted his sexual advances. After speaking with her father and taking his advice, Zervos went to the golf course the next day, where he introduced her to the general manager.

Zervos said she got a job offer, but that it was for half of what she said she was interested in earning. Trump replied, Zervos said, that he couldn’t talk and that if she wanted to reach her in the future, she should call his office, not his private number. “I never saw him again,” Zervos said.

Zervos said she persisted in seeking to work for him, and that Trump told her to send him a letter. “He gave me the runaround,” she said, stating he never received the letter and couldn’t hire her as he was laying off thousands of employees.

Zervos said she harbored no ill will toward Trump and wished him well, but that after hearing his hot mic remarks last week, felt she had to come forward.

With less than a month left in the presidential campaign, this latest episode is what is now virtually a daily barrage of scandalous allegations, in the form of sexual assault charges against Trump, and damaging emails revealed by WikiLeaks about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.