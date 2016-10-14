Trump’s Latest Sexual Assault Accuser is Greek-American

LOS ANGELES, CA – Attorney Gloria Allred called a press conference on October 14 at which she introduced Summer Zervos, a Greek-American woman who had been a contestant on The Apprentice television show, whose host was Donald Trump.
Allred began by admonishing Trump, alleging numerous acts of sexual assault on his part, and stating that “the White House is not a locker room,” a reference to Trump’s response to a video released by NBC News on October 7 on which Trump is heard making lewd and profane remarks, for which he apologized and deemed them as “locker room talk.”
Allred then introduced Zervos, who read her written remarks out loud, often pausing as her voice cracked with emotion. The 41-year-old California restaurateur explained that after she was “fired” (aka eliminated from competition) on the 2006 season of The Apprentice, she went to New York the following year and asked to have lunch with Trump. He was too busy for lunch, she explained, but asked her to stop by his office.
Zervos continued, that Trump greeted her with an open-mouth kiss, and after their meeting also said goodbye, again kissing her on the mouth. She said she was taken aback by this behavior, but after speaking with friends and family, they concluded that simply must be his bizarre way of greeting people.
Sometime shortly thereafter, Trump let her know that he was heading to California and invited her to dinner at a Beverly Hills hotel. She was brought to a bungalow where she said Trump again began kissing her and invited her to lay down in bed with her so they could watch TV, and he again made physical advances toward her.
Zervos says she pushed him away, indicating she wasn’t interested in having sexual relations with him. He acquiesced, got up, paced around the room – Zervos sensed he might be angry – and then it was all business. During dinner, delivered to the bungalow, Zervos said Trump told her she didn’t understand love and probably had never been in love.
During dinner, Zervos said, Trump also gave her advice about how to prevent from defaulting on a mortgage on her home.
He asked her to meet him at his golf course the following day. She figured he still wanted her to work for him, even as she resisted his sexual advances. After speaking with her father and taking his advice, Zervos went to the golf course the next day, where he introduced her to the general manager.
Zervos said she got a job offer, but that it was for half of what she said she was interested in earning. Trump replied, Zervos said, that he couldn’t talk and that if she wanted to reach her in the future, she should call his office, not his private number. “I never saw him again,” Zervos said.
Zervos said she persisted in seeking to work for him, and that Trump told her to send him a letter. “He gave me the runaround,” she said, stating he never received the letter and couldn’t hire her as he was laying off thousands of employees.
Zervos said she harbored no ill will toward Trump and wished him well, but that after hearing his hot mic remarks last week, felt she had to come forward.
With less than a month left in the presidential campaign, this latest episode is what is now virtually a daily barrage of scandalous allegations, in the form of sexual assault charges against Trump, and damaging emails revealed by WikiLeaks about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
What a fantastic liar this one is! Long after the alleged “harassment” took place, she was found to have importuned Trump for a job. How many sex-assault victims make it a point to deliberately protract personal contact with their abusers in this way? This woman is clearly part of a coordinated plot by the media and Clinton campaign to smear Trump in an attempt to derail his massive movement and put crooked Hillary Clinton in the White House. Notice how Ms. Zervos’s fake crying routine, which she breaks into repeatedly while rehearsing the most salacious elements of her narrative, almost as if on cue. What stand out here is not so much the lack of genuine emotion, as much as the complete and conspicuous absence of any real TEARS. For someone as broken up as she pretends to be while recounting her “ordeal”, for someone who appears to be so overwhelmed as to break into spontaneous uncontrollable sobs at repeated intervals, the total lack of real physical tears amid such histrionics is indeed a tel- tale sign of the faker and the bullshit artist. In short, she’s totally shameless and a disgrace to proud, honest Greeks everywhere!
Well said, Spiro. My personal opinion (which I did not inject into the story as it was a news report), is that this was all a coordinated scam:
1. Obtain a video of Trump on a hot mic and hold onto it for a couple of months (as NBC News did) only to release it just before the second debate.
2. Meanwhile, gather women to “come forward” and accuse Trump of sexual assault, thereby perpetuating the narrative.
3. As soon as the video is released, start broadcasting the stories of the “accusers” as if they just had a revelation that maybe it’s time to come forward.
This has all the makings of a nighttime soap opera except, sadly, it is the current state of American political polemics.
Why would Spiros call Hillary “crooked” is beyond me. Of course, we know that all Trump followers are taking his cue, name calling and shaming others. Trump started this of course, by his “no energy Bush” “little Marco”, “Crooked Hillary” calling everyone a “loser”, “fat” “ugly” and so many other names, that it would take for ever to list them all. Yes, every election has been competitive. But, it has never hit bottom as this one has. And then, the same writer is calling his hate-filled campaign, a “movement”. If this is how American politics will be in the future, we have a big problem.
Well, I have no doubt that Trump did try to have his way with her. I’m sure she lead him on, hoping to get a job, hoping that he wouldn’t go too far. Otherwise, she is really naive, to climb into bed with him, as soon as she went to his hotel room, to discuss business. The fact that she’s coming out with this now, does not mean that she’s lying. From Trump’s talk, we are smart enough to guess that he would try to bed her. She can’t sue him now, since she has no evidence. But, so many women have come forward and then, plus those access hollywood tapes, that only people that don’t want to see the facts are saying that he is being victimized. As for Costa decrying the current state of American politics, he should be blaming Trump, more than anyone else. The name calling that he has been perpetuating since the begining of his candidacy has set the tone. It would take a long time, if ever, for civility to return to this nation, after Trump is gone back into obscurity, where he belongs. It is sad and shocking to see that so many Greek-Americans are on Trump’s side. I thought we were better than that.
Another point that I want to make in the posts from the two Trump believers, is that doubting what this woman is saying, is indicative of why many women don’t report sexual abuse. According to Spiro Karellas, she wasn’t “tearing”, or she was “too hysterical”. Spiro considers himself to be an expert on witness testimony and Costa agrees with him wholeheartedly. If they are such experts, then let them contact the victim’s attorney and express their misgivings. Otherwise, they perpetuate the falacy that women should have been beaten up by someone jumping from behind a bush, in the dark and attacking the victim and then, if she didn;’t put up a strong enough fight, she is not a “real victim”. This type of thinking belongs in the past. Shaming a victim, especially of someone such as Trump, that has been caught to brag that he touches women’s private parts, doubting her and believing their idol, shows that decency has been abandoned in this age of Trump.
