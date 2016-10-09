Why Donald Trump is the Best Choice for Greece

As a person born and raised in the United States but of Greek descent, I am unquestionably an American first and foremost, though Greece’s well-being is very important to me as well.
Accordingly, in deciding for whom to vote on November 8, my choice – Donald Trump – is based on who I think is the best candidate to serve the interests of the United States. But I happen to think he is the best choice for Greece too.
Fellow Greek-Americans, let’s not kid ourselves. On a scale of 1 to 10, no matter whom we elect as president, his or her impact on Greece is going to be about a one-and-a-half, at best.
I remember as a kid my immediate and extended families and their friends clamoring with enthusiasm that then-newly elected Jimmy Carter would “solve the Cyprus problem!” We’re still waiting.
Then, in 1988, there was the Greek-American major party nominee, Michael Dukakis. “He’s going to do a lot for Greece!” said the cab drivers to me when I visited Greece that summer. Granted, he never had the chance, but I imagine that if he had become president, by the time he left the White House droves of disgruntled Greeks, unreasonably expecting him to allow his ethnic heritage to dictate his governance as president of the United States, would shout: “Den ekane tipota! – He did nothing!”
Vice President Joe Biden, an avowed and sincere Philhellene, emphasizes that he is so Greek that his name might as well be “Joe Bidenopoulos.” Well, that’s good for a laugh and to stroke the ego of Greek-Americans in attendance at his speaking engagements, but it really doesn’t amount to a whole much on that 1-to-10 scale.
Granted, there are efforts made on Greece’s behalf among Greek-Americans and non-Greek Philhellenes in both the public and private sectors. Not least of which by the co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Carolyn Maloney. Andy Manatos and Fr. Alexander Karloutsos are atop a list of Hellenes who have worked tirelessly to place Greek causes on the agendas of American politicians.
But when it comes to actual U.S. presidents, their efforts, as one can imagine, are minimal. Not for lack of interest, but for lack of priorities. After all, every one of the individuals who has occupied the Oval Office, from George Washington to Barack Obama, has been president of the United States, not of Greece.
There is reason to believe, though, that based on his policies of what’s good for America, Trump is a better choice than Hillary Clinton for Greeks’ interests, even if they are not the intended beneficiaries – at least not the primary ones.
Among Greece’s myriad of problems, the two most daunting ones are the overwhelming and simultaneous crises of the economy and the refugees. Regarding the former, I don’t think either Trump or Hillary is going to do a whole lot. But as far as the refugee crisis, I firmly believe that Trump’s policies, which are in stark contrast to Hillary’s, will benefit Greece the most.
The refugees are going to Greece not because they find the beautiful blue waters of the Aegean Sea irresistible. And they are certainly not migrating there in hope of attaining economic prosperity. In fact, they don’t even intend on settling there at all; they land on Greece’s shores in order to pass through the gates to more prosperous nations, particularly in Western Europe. And the reason they risk life and limb aboard flimsy rafts to brave the unforgiving sea is to escape the horror of their own home countries in the Middle East – most prevalently, the civil war in Syria.
BOMB THE OIL, THEN TAKE THE OIL
That’s where Donald Trump comes in. His plan, all along, has been to bomb the oil, and then take the oil. And that is what will make like better in Syria more quickly than in any alternative Hillary might propose.
It is important to note that, as is often the case with Trump’s message, the mainstream media has it absolutely wrong when they claim that Trump said that we need to “bomb the **** out of ISIS.” What he actually said was that we need to “bomb the ****” out of their oil. And then to take it. Unlike Ted Cruz, who vowed to “carpet bomb” the region, Trump never said anything of the sort. His specific use of the word “bomb” referred to the oil.
But how can one bomb something and then take it? It all depends on what is being bombed. Unlike the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, which were bombarded on 9/11, there was nothing left to take, except the rubble, bombing an oilfield results in destroying any means of obtaining that oil which, in turn, cuts off the money supply to groups perpetuating the terror in the Middle East. Without financing, those groups are impotent and incapable of continuing their aggression on the battlefield. As for the oil, it remains safely tucked in the ground, ripe for the taking upon the restoration of peace to the region.
By bombing the oil, the civil war in Syria will essentially come to an end. At the very least, it would mitigate the threat so dramatically that safe zones can be established, which would allow these displaced, listless refugees to return home. Not only those now scattered throughout the United States, but the ones in Europe and, specifically, in Greece.
As for what to do with the revenue once the United States takes the oil, Trump has suggested giving the money to the families of U.S. veterans who lost lives or limbs on the battlefield over there. But that still leaves a whole lot of money, which can be used to expedite the establishment of the safe zones, making them all the more appealing so that the refugees now stranded on Chios, Kos Lesbos, and other Greek islands would be extremely eager to return home.
Of the hundreds if not thousands of problems that come across a president’s desk, let us not pretend that “how can I help Greece?” is even in the top couple of hundred. To the extent that a policy that is good for America can also benefit Greece, however, Donald Trump is the best choice on November 8.
I couldn’t agree with you more Mr Scaros. Every war needs financing to continue and all the sides in Syria are financing their armies with oil. Common sense is all you need to figure this out. I also feel that establishing a free Kurdistan in northern Iraq and Syria and have them police the region would serve the interests of the United States and Can also be a trusted ally unlike anyone else in the region, especially Turkey whose pseudo friendship with western countries is based solely on a policy of blackmail. The only reason the Kurds are being held back and not advancing there war on isis is because of Turkey. I feel Donald Trump is honest and sincere about his intentions to solve a lot of our problems because he is not a politician and has common business sense and good people working with him all around him. His lack of political correctness and his inability to express his intentions is the far lessor evil compared to a woman who will lie and say or do anything to get elected while at the same time serving her big donors interests only at the expense of the American people. And yes our beloved Greece will benefit by default with safe zones inside of Syria. Nikos Seretis
I can’t understand how anyone with any shred of intelligence and I know that Costas is very intelligent can bring himeslef or herself to beieve in anything that Rump says that he will do. Trump is a 10 year old that has never grown and I apologize to 10 year olds. He is the boorish uncle that says crazy things and dirty jokes at the Pascha table, that you swear you wont invite next year. Costas, I have to tell you that your thinking that Trump would use oil money to benefit anyone is completely wrong and far fetched. You’re saying that he will create ‘safe zones” which would enable the migrants to stop from going to Europe and entice the ones that have gone to return. First of all, he has never said that he will be doing anything for the Syrians, other than block them from coming here and second, he in not the ‘charitable” type. Also, I can bet that he has no idea where Greece is, or what her issues are. Hillary, on the other hand, while not perfect, which should not be expected from any human, is more in tune with foreign matters and familiar with Greece. She has also given interviews on the Greek Reporter that analyzes Greece financial situation and is willing to help. Something that Trump has not brought up.
The reader who has posted the previous letter is mistaken that Trump will do good because he’s not a politician and he is mislead that Trump is “honest and sicere”. He might want to check any fact check on Trump’s sayings to dissuade himself that Trump is anything but honest and sincere.
You are embarrassing yourself by supporting that buffoon.
Shame on you Constantinos Scaros. I hope now that you got your wish, you are already beginning to regret your vote. He’s only been president for 2 weeks, and already half the country is trying to impeach him. And don’t fool yourself thinking that Greece will benefit from any of his so-called policies. That’s just a cop-out for voting for someone controversial, who represents the dark side of Greece — xenophobic, sexist, elitist, etc.
Dear Athina, I thank you for your comment, and the limited space here won’t permit me to fully engage in why not only I do not regret my vote, but my already-high expectations of the president have been, to this point, exceeded!
I understand we live in divisive times, and just like you think of President Trump as a nightmare, I think of him as an absolute dream come true!
The greatest president of my lifetime was Ronald Reagan. To think that there’s a chance Trump might actually exceed Reagan’s greatness is reason to jump for joy.
Of course, I don’t think we disagree in values, just in perception. You see him as xenophobic, sexist, elitist, etc. Obviously, you think those are bad things. I agree with you 100% – they are terrible things! But I don’t see him that way at all.
As I write week after week, I think that about 90% of what’s been said and written about Trump, or the way “his own words” have been cut and pasted out of context, is absolute bunk. Does he have some flaws? Of course he does. But the ACTUAL flaws he has as compared to the perceived ones are trivial.
So, at least to this point, I’m not regretful at all.