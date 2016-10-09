Why Donald Trump is the Best Choice for Greece

As a person born and raised in the United States but of Greek descent, I am unquestionably an American first and foremost, though Greece’s well-being is very important to me as well.

Accordingly, in deciding for whom to vote on November 8, my choice – Donald Trump – is based on who I think is the best candidate to serve the interests of the United States. But I happen to think he is the best choice for Greece too.

Fellow Greek-Americans, let’s not kid ourselves. On a scale of 1 to 10, no matter whom we elect as president, his or her impact on Greece is going to be about a one-and-a-half, at best.

I remember as a kid my immediate and extended families and their friends clamoring with enthusiasm that then-newly elected Jimmy Carter would “solve the Cyprus problem!” We’re still waiting.

Then, in 1988, there was the Greek-American major party nominee, Michael Dukakis. “He’s going to do a lot for Greece!” said the cab drivers to me when I visited Greece that summer. Granted, he never had the chance, but I imagine that if he had become president, by the time he left the White House droves of disgruntled Greeks, unreasonably expecting him to allow his ethnic heritage to dictate his governance as president of the United States, would shout: “Den ekane tipota! – He did nothing!”

Vice President Joe Biden, an avowed and sincere Philhellene, emphasizes that he is so Greek that his name might as well be “Joe Bidenopoulos.” Well, that’s good for a laugh and to stroke the ego of Greek-Americans in attendance at his speaking engagements, but it really doesn’t amount to a whole much on that 1-to-10 scale.

Granted, there are efforts made on Greece’s behalf among Greek-Americans and non-Greek Philhellenes in both the public and private sectors. Not least of which by the co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Carolyn Maloney. Andy Manatos and Fr. Alexander Karloutsos are atop a list of Hellenes who have worked tirelessly to place Greek causes on the agendas of American politicians.

But when it comes to actual U.S. presidents, their efforts, as one can imagine, are minimal. Not for lack of interest, but for lack of priorities. After all, every one of the individuals who has occupied the Oval Office, from George Washington to Barack Obama, has been president of the United States, not of Greece.

There is reason to believe, though, that based on his policies of what’s good for America, Trump is a better choice than Hillary Clinton for Greeks’ interests, even if they are not the intended beneficiaries – at least not the primary ones.

Among Greece’s myriad of problems, the two most daunting ones are the overwhelming and simultaneous crises of the economy and the refugees. Regarding the former, I don’t think either Trump or Hillary is going to do a whole lot. But as far as the refugee crisis, I firmly believe that Trump’s policies, which are in stark contrast to Hillary’s, will benefit Greece the most.

The refugees are going to Greece not because they find the beautiful blue waters of the Aegean Sea irresistible. And they are certainly not migrating there in hope of attaining economic prosperity. In fact, they don’t even intend on settling there at all; they land on Greece’s shores in order to pass through the gates to more prosperous nations, particularly in Western Europe. And the reason they risk life and limb aboard flimsy rafts to brave the unforgiving sea is to escape the horror of their own home countries in the Middle East – most prevalently, the civil war in Syria.

BOMB THE OIL, THEN TAKE THE OIL

That’s where Donald Trump comes in. His plan, all along, has been to bomb the oil, and then take the oil. And that is what will make like better in Syria more quickly than in any alternative Hillary might propose.

It is important to note that, as is often the case with Trump’s message, the mainstream media has it absolutely wrong when they claim that Trump said that we need to “bomb the **** out of ISIS.” What he actually said was that we need to “bomb the ****” out of their oil. And then to take it. Unlike Ted Cruz, who vowed to “carpet bomb” the region, Trump never said anything of the sort. His specific use of the word “bomb” referred to the oil.

But how can one bomb something and then take it? It all depends on what is being bombed. Unlike the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, which were bombarded on 9/11, there was nothing left to take, except the rubble, bombing an oilfield results in destroying any means of obtaining that oil which, in turn, cuts off the money supply to groups perpetuating the terror in the Middle East. Without financing, those groups are impotent and incapable of continuing their aggression on the battlefield. As for the oil, it remains safely tucked in the ground, ripe for the taking upon the restoration of peace to the region.

By bombing the oil, the civil war in Syria will essentially come to an end. At the very least, it would mitigate the threat so dramatically that safe zones can be established, which would allow these displaced, listless refugees to return home. Not only those now scattered throughout the United States, but the ones in Europe and, specifically, in Greece.

As for what to do with the revenue once the United States takes the oil, Trump has suggested giving the money to the families of U.S. veterans who lost lives or limbs on the battlefield over there. But that still leaves a whole lot of money, which can be used to expedite the establishment of the safe zones, making them all the more appealing so that the refugees now stranded on Chios, Kos Lesbos, and other Greek islands would be extremely eager to return home.

Of the hundreds if not thousands of problems that come across a president’s desk, let us not pretend that “how can I help Greece?” is even in the top couple of hundred. To the extent that a policy that is good for America can also benefit Greece, however, Donald Trump is the best choice on November 8.