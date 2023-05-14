13 Times the Charm: AEK Bags Another Super League Title

SPORTS

ATHENS – AEK is jubilantly commemorating its triumphant victory in the Super League championship for the 2022/23 season. In a riveting conclusion to the season, AEK defeated Volos 4-0 in the decisive 10th match of the play-offs, staged at the bustling OPAP Arena. AEK clinched the title, standing out with a five-point advantage over Panathinaikos. The remarkable goals were netted by Zuber (16′), Gaćinović (33′), Pineda (59′), and Szymański (86′).

This marks the 13th championship in AEK’s illustrious history and the sixth in its professional era, which commenced in 1979. The previous seasons of glory include 1938-39, 1939-40, 1962-63, 1967-68, 1970-71, 1977-78, 1978-79, 1988-89, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, and 2017-18.

AEK’s objective was unequivocally set, with no onlooker doubting its realization. It took just over half an hour into the match to set the stage, marking the commencement of the grand celebration. Shortly past the midpoint of the game, the scoreboard already displayed a 2-0 lead, prompting preparations for the crowning festivities. An estimated crowd of 30,000 filled the “Hagia Sophia”, with several thousands more gathering outside.

Steven Zuber, the undisputed MVP of the play-offs for the Union, played a pivotal role in shaping the score. At the 16th minute, he initiated the scoring spree with a goal assisted by Hajsafi.

By the 33rd minute, he turned provider for Mijat Gaćinović, who extended the lead to 2-0. This marked the eighth goal in the championship for the Serb, who surprisingly didn’t register a single goal in the preceding season.

Volos contested the match earnestly, not adopting a defensive strategy, and their players exhibited commendable grit on the field. However, they were unable to pose a substantial challenge, as AEK’s performance, although not its best, was propelled to invincibility by the overwhelming support from the audience. In the 59th minute, Levi Garcia and Pineda orchestrated a brilliant play, with the Mexican setting up the Algerian for the 3-0 lead.

Pineda celebrated his inaugural year in Greece by achieving a double-digit goal tally (9 in the championship, 1 in the cup). At the 66th minute, Eliasson nearly added to the tally, rattling the Volos post with a powerful strike. The final 4-0 scoreline was sealed by Szymański with a header at the far post, following Eliasson’s free-kick in the 86th minute.