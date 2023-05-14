x

May 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

SPORTS

13 Times the Charm: AEK Bags Another Super League Title

May 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
AEK Superleague Champions 2022-2023
Super League 2022-2023: AEK's Jubilant Commemoration of Championship Triumph. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis / Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – AEK is jubilantly commemorating its triumphant victory in the Super League championship for the 2022/23 season. In a riveting conclusion to the season, AEK defeated Volos 4-0 in the decisive 10th match of the play-offs, staged at the bustling OPAP Arena. AEK clinched the title, standing out with a five-point advantage over Panathinaikos. The remarkable goals were netted by Zuber (16′), Gaćinović (33′), Pineda (59′), and Szymański (86′).

This marks the 13th championship in AEK’s illustrious history and the sixth in its professional era, which commenced in 1979. The previous seasons of glory include 1938-39, 1939-40, 1962-63, 1967-68, 1970-71, 1977-78, 1978-79, 1988-89, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, and 2017-18.

AEK’s objective was unequivocally set, with no onlooker doubting its realization. It took just over half an hour into the match to set the stage, marking the commencement of the grand celebration. Shortly past the midpoint of the game, the scoreboard already displayed a 2-0 lead, prompting preparations for the crowning festivities. An estimated crowd of 30,000 filled the “Hagia Sophia”, with several thousands more gathering outside.

Steven Zuber, the undisputed MVP of the play-offs for the Union, played a pivotal role in shaping the score. At the 16th minute, he initiated the scoring spree with a goal assisted by Hajsafi.

By the 33rd minute, he turned provider for Mijat Gaćinović, who extended the lead to 2-0. This marked the eighth goal in the championship for the Serb, who surprisingly didn’t register a single goal in the preceding season.

Volos contested the match earnestly, not adopting a defensive strategy, and their players exhibited commendable grit on the field. However, they were unable to pose a substantial challenge, as AEK’s performance, although not its best, was propelled to invincibility by the overwhelming support from the audience. In the 59th minute, Levi Garcia and Pineda orchestrated a brilliant play, with the Mexican setting up the Algerian for the 3-0 lead.

Pineda celebrated his inaugural year in Greece by achieving a double-digit goal tally (9 in the championship, 1 in the cup). At the 66th minute, Eliasson nearly added to the tally, rattling the Volos post with a powerful strike. The final 4-0 scoreline was sealed by Szymański with a header at the far post, following Eliasson’s free-kick in the 86th minute.

RELATED

SPORTS
Commanders’ Record Sale Agreed to by Snyder Family, Harris Group that Includes Magic Johnson

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

SPORTS
Healthy and Happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers Back to Conference Finals
SPORTS
Heat Embracing Challenge, Find Way to Return to the Eastern Conference Finals

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.