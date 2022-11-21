x

November 21, 2022

13.4 Billion Euros from EU to Strengthen Greece’s Agricultural Sector

November 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi,file)
Agriculture. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

BRUSSELS – Greece’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP 2023-27) strategic plan, worth 13.4 billion euros, was approved by the European Commission on Monday.

It was approved together with Germany’s and Lithuania’s plans, altogether worth a total EU budget of 47.8 billion euros.

Out of the total EU budget of these three countries, more than 14 billion euros will be dedicated to environmental and climate objectives and eco-schemes, and 1.6 billion euros for young farmers.

Greece’s plan will improve the viability of small-and-medium sized holdings, which represent the backbone of Greek agriculture, reads the Commission’s announcement.

This will be done with the help of targeted income support and an additional redistributive payment. The Greek plan also aims to reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture and manage natural resources more efficiently, it was added.

The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is set to start on January 1, 2023 and is designed to shape the transition to a sustainable, resilient and modern European agricultural sector. The CAP will benefit from 270 billion euros in funding for 2023-2027.

(ANA-MPA/M. Aroni)

ATHENS - The relations between Greece and Latin America and the Caribbean "have strong roots in the past, are blooming in the present and will become more and more fruitful in the future" Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said addressing the "Latin America and Caribbean Day" event via a video-recorded message on Monday.

