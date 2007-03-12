Mother of chief of staff to Bill Clinton, Podesta, Dies at 89

By Chris Fusco

The Chicago Sun-Times

MARY K. PODESTA 1918-2007

The daughter of Greek immigrants, Mary K. Podesta knew how to cook a mean

spanakopita. She married an Italian, so she knew her pastas and sauces, too.

But besides knowing food, Mrs. Podesta knew politics. She paid attention to

the news, was a poll-watcher on election days in Chicago and raised two

politically active sons — one of whom grew up to become President Bill

Clintons chief of staff.

So its no surprise that once Mrs. Podesta moved to Washington, D.C., to be

closer to her sons, she took to cooking at political fund-raisers. What is

surprising is how she became a celebrity of sorts, wowing people not only

with her meatballs but her wit.

Mrs. Podesta, known to many of the nations Democratic elite as Mama

Podesta, died Friday in Washington from chronic obstructive pulmonary

disease. She was 88.

She had two sons, but she adopted another 25 people during the time she

came to Washington, said her older son, Tony Podesta, a Washington public

affairs strategist.

She had two lives. She was a wife and mother in Chicago, but then she came

to Washington and became friends with presidents and senators who always

enjoyed her wit and willingness to say anything to anybody.

Born Mary Kokoris, Mrs. Podesta graduated from Von Steuben High School and

got to know her husband, John D. Podesta, because she worked in her fathers

Greek restaurant and he was a customer.

Mr. Podesta died in 1980, and Mrs. Podesta moved to Washington in 1987.

While in Chicago, she worked for Bankers Life and Casualty Co. and became an

astute political observer, her sons recalled.

Who was running the country mattered to her, said her younger son, John

Podesta, Clintons chief of staff from 1998 to 2001. At the end of the day,

that probably influenced me.

A 2004 Associated Press profile noted that her home cooking has raised

millions of dollars for Democrats and benefitted a whos who of candidates.

Among them are Sen. Tom Daschle of South Dakota, the current minority

leader; Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton of

New York.

The Clintons spoke with her in her final months. We are deeply saddened by

Marys passing and our thoughts are with John, Tony, and her entire family,

they said in a statement. She had a great spark and leaves behind an

incredible legacy.

Other survivors include her sister, Evelyn Carres.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Montclair-Lucania Funeral

home, 6901 W. Belmont. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at

Montclair-Lucania.