109th Anniversary of the National Herald

Editorial

We celebrate today one of the most important achievements of the Greek community in America. The 109th anniversary of the founding of the ‘Ethnikos Kyrikas’ – National Herald. This is not an exaggeration. It is a reality.

It was Good Friday, April 2nd, 1915. The street in front of the newspaper’s offices, on West 26th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenue – where the Greeks of Manhattan lived at that time – was filled with people eagerly and anxiously waiting to see the new, modern newspaper. The newspaper that was circulating to support Eleftherios Venizelos.

The first issues printed at the newspaper’s own press were received with celebrations: its founder, Petros Tatanis, from Amaliada, and his collaborators achieved their great goal – to impress its readers! This newspaper was built on such solid ground that it was clear from the start that it came to stay, unlike many other newspapers that opened and closed.

But who, starting with the 29-year-old owner at the time, merchant Petros Tatanis, could have imagined that his creation would live for 109 years? Years marked by economic crises, wars, revolutionary changes in technology?

Moreover, how could anyone have imagined that his creation would become one of the most reputable newspapers in the Greek language – an internationally acclaimed newspaper of the Omogenia – that it would one day publish an amazing English edition for the needs of the American-born children of immigrants, and that it would have two well-designed, reliable websites that would bring the voice of the Omogenia and the newspaper to the whole planet, wherever there are Hellenes? That it would have its main office in Astoria and colleagues in Boston and Florida, a large office in Athens, colleagues in the town of Tripoli in Greece and in Cyprus? How?

Human beings at the time would have said it’s impossible – but it became possible, of course, thanks to him: Petros Tatanis, and to the thousands of collaborators of the newspaper over these 109 years. Today we stand on their shoulders.

But, of course, the ‘Ethnikos Kyrikas’ draws its strength – it exists – thanks to the support of its readers and advertisers.

And you support us because you know that this newspaper serves its readers passionately, with integrity, credibility, and honesty.

Above all and beyond all, it is the relationship of trust that connects this newspaper with its readers. It is this relationship of trust that made today’s celebration of its 109th anniversary possible.

It is this relationship of trust that made this phenomenon, the Ethnikos Kyrikas, possible.

Dear readers,

On behalf of my family and my colleagues, I express my heartfelt thanks for your support. We promise that we will continue to inform you with the same passion, honesty, and dedication as we have until now.