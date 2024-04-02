x

April 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Editorial

109th Anniversary of the National Herald

April 2, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
khrykas2
The first issue of Τhe National Herald dated Friday, April 2, 1915

We celebrate today one of the most important achievements of the Greek community in America. The 109th anniversary of the founding of the ‘Ethnikos Kyrikas’ – National Herald. This is not an exaggeration. It is a reality.

It was Good Friday, April 2nd, 1915. The street in front of the newspaper’s offices, on West 26th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenue – where the Greeks of Manhattan lived at that time – was filled with people eagerly and anxiously waiting to see the new, modern newspaper. The newspaper that was circulating to support Eleftherios Venizelos.

The first issues printed at the newspaper’s own press were received with celebrations: its founder, Petros Tatanis, from Amaliada, and his collaborators achieved their great goal – to impress its readers! This newspaper was built on such solid ground that it was clear from the start that it came to stay, unlike many other newspapers that opened and closed.

But who, starting with the 29-year-old owner at the time, merchant Petros Tatanis, could have imagined that his creation would live for 109 years? Years marked by economic crises, wars, revolutionary changes in technology?

Moreover, how could anyone have imagined that his creation would become one of the most reputable newspapers in the Greek language – an internationally acclaimed newspaper of the Omogenia – that it would one day publish an amazing English edition for the needs of the American-born children of immigrants, and that it would have two well-designed, reliable websites that would bring the voice of the Omogenia and the newspaper to the whole planet, wherever there are Hellenes? That it would have its main office in Astoria and colleagues in Boston and Florida, a large office in Athens, colleagues in the town of Tripoli in Greece and in Cyprus? How?

Human beings at the time would have said it’s impossible – but it became possible, of course, thanks to him: Petros Tatanis, and to the thousands of collaborators of the newspaper over these 109 years. Today we stand on their shoulders.

But, of course, the ‘Ethnikos Kyrikas’ draws its strength – it exists – thanks to the support of its readers and advertisers.

And you support us because you know that this newspaper serves its readers passionately, with integrity, credibility, and honesty.

Above all and beyond all, it is the relationship of trust that connects this newspaper with its readers. It is this relationship of trust that made today’s celebration of its 109th anniversary possible.

It is this relationship of trust that made this phenomenon, the Ethnikos Kyrikas, possible.

Dear readers,

On behalf of my family and my colleagues, I express my heartfelt thanks for your support. We promise that we will continue to inform you with the same passion, honesty, and dedication as we have until now.

RELATED

Editorial
Minimum Wage Increases to $20/Hour – It’s About Time

With rent prices and supermarket products soaring, many people in the U.

Editorial
A Tribute to the Six Migrants Who Were Killed on the Bridge
Letter to Editor
Thanks to TNH for Greek Independence Day Coverage

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Welcoming Guests for 67 Years, the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino’s Final Day Has Arrived

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the 1971 film “Diamonds are Forever,” James Bond stays in a swanky suite at the Tropicana Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.

We celebrate today one of the most important achievements of the Greek community in America.

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas P.

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosted its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day on March 20 to celebrate the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.