The Voice of La Divina Still Soars, but not in Greece

Maria Kalogeropoulos came into the world unwanted on December 2, 1923, in New York, and died a recluse in Paris on September 16, 1977, reportedly from a heart attack that may have been exacerbated by her use of sleeping pills. Hers was a celebrated and tortured life, beginning with a kind of Greek curse from her mother, who wanted a son to replace another that had died.

Maria was 12 pounds, too big for the tiny clothes her mother had knitted in anticipation of a son and the first words her mother uttered were *#8220;Take her away,*#8221; as she turned away from her child to look out at a snowstorm raging outside the hospital window. *#8220;My sister was slim and beautiful and friendly, and my mother always preferred her. I was the ugly duckling, fat and clumsy and unpopular,*#8221; she lamented.



Three years later, when her mother, who was interested in the arts, discovered that her daughter already had musical talents, she pressured her to sing. By the time she was nine, Maria could handle her role at the piano without help, but she never quite got over being forced into doing something she eventually loved. *#8220;I was made to sing when I was only five,*#8221; Maria later recalled. *#8220;And I hated it.*#8221;

The world didn*#8217;t though, and Maria Callas, as she became known, also became the greatest of all operatic soprano singers, so revered by her peers she was called *#8220;La Divina,*#8221; and designated by composer Leonard Bernstein as *#8220;The Bible of opera.*#8221; Her reach and range and versatility remained unmatched, even if her Greek tragic life sometimes overshadowed even her unparalleled talents. She made her operatic debut in Athens when she was only 18.

And today, just after the 30th anniversary of her death, the life and legend and name of Maria Callas still reverberate through the decades like her voice soaring on *#8220;O mio babbino caro,*#8221; which could make your heart break, but not quite like hers did, in her despair at not having had a child and the breakdown of her relationship with tycoon Aristotle Onassis, who then chose Jacqueline Kennedy over her.

Callas*#8217; recordings remain one of the best-selling of all classicists and the sale of memorabilia from the estate of her husband, Giovanni Battista Meneghini, the Italian industrialist she left for the billionaire Onassis in 1959, just brought in more than $2.5 million. *#8220;She came back to be more popular than before,*#8221; said Sotheby*#8217;s spokeswoman Iris Fabbri after the auction.

But *#8211; in a final fitting gesture of how her most elusive goal, love, escaped her *#8211; what was expected to be one of the most desired items, 63 love letters she wrote to Meneghini, sold for less than half the estimated bid of $47,000. A Tiffany bowl given to Callas by U.S. President John F Kennedy at his birthday in 1962 sold for $38,000, over 10 times its estimate, while the golden wedding rings of Callas and Meneghini, 28 years older and who married her in 1949, sold for about $37,000. Greek journalist Nick Gage*#8217;s book about Callas and Onassis, *#8220;Greek Fire,*#8221; catalogued her, and even quasi-journalist Arianna Stassinopoulos Huffington took a crack at writing the Callas story, to limited success, as no one, it seems, could fully get their hands around the ephemeral quality of her life.

Callas never did get away from her self-doubt, even if her voice, in its prime, so surpassed all others, including her arch-rival Renata Tebaldi, the Italian known as *#8220;Angel Voice,*#8221; that it was akin to the great Gene Krupa laying down his drum sticks in a battle of bands and drummers between the man he played for, Benny Goodman, and Chick Webb, a black man who led the house band at the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem, a 1937 duel that ended with Krupa saying he*#8217;d been beaten and that *#8220;I*#8217;ve never been cut by a better man.*#8221; Callas said comparing her to Tebaldi was like comparing champagne to cognac, but it came out in a Time magazine interview in 1951 as *#8220;champagne to Coca-Cola,*#8221; an unkind cut indeed, for Tebaldi had a formidable spinto voice herself.

It was astonishing inspiration to listen to Callas, whose voice did for opera, as Frank Sinatra did for ballads, define a dream for you and take you to another dimension of spirituality of the human soul, but it must have been discouraging, if not depressing, for those who wanted to sing like her, because they couldn*#8217;t. No one has and no one ever will, even if her agonized life led her into a cave of her own refuge and her voice started to slip away later in life.

But now, so remembered and revered is she that even pop singers like the Canadian Celine Dion, the 1988 Eurovision winner who has range to be sure and is the best-selling female artist in the world, said her dream is to play Callas in a film and win an Academy Award. Maybe she could do it, and it would certainly be better than the disastrous film by Franco Zeffirelli, who had directed Callas on stage. *#8220;Callas Forever,*#8221; starring the French actress, Fanny Ardant was a flop, but even that couldn*#8217;t still the world*#8217;s interest in Callas *#8211; except in Greece.

This summer, nine world-class singers did interpretations in Athens of Callas*#8217; work, but Greece has been embarrassed by its failure to adore one of its most precious treasures. A tiny museum devoted to her memory in the Technopolis area of Gazi in Athens is bereft of almost anything of value, and the last time some of her possessions came to auction in Paris seven years ago, Athens dispatched bidders who didn*#8217;t have enough money so that all the Greek government could bring back was a wig and a pair of gloves that once belonged to her.

Her attachment to Greece, to where her mother brought her when she was 14 years old in 1937 after the breakup of the marriage, was tenuous, and she remains unappreciated here. She said her mother forced her to go out with Italian and German soldiers during the occupation of World War II and by 1950 she had stopped communicating with her mother altogether.

Callas got her musical education in Athens, even though she failed to be admitted to the Athens Conservatoire because her untrained voice didn*#8217;t impress. Her mother took her to the Greek National Conservatoire where a director, Maria Trivella, noticed the girl*#8217;s talent. *#8220;The tone of the voice was warm, lyrical, intense, it swirled and flared like a flame and filled the air with melodious reverberations like a carillon. It was by any standards an amazing phenomenon, or rather it was a great talent that needed control, technical training and strict discipline in order to shine with all its brilliance.*#8221; And it did, in a way that wowed the world to this day, after Trivella tutored her without cost, recognizing immediately that Callas was a dramatic soprano.

Callas was a fanatical and uncompromising student totally dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and began singing the most difficult arias within six months, making her public debut at age 14. Two years later she was in the Greek Conservatoire that had scorned her, as Greece still does, and regaled as a once-in-a-century phenomenon, singing and training 10 hours a day. As her career blossomed, after struggling with myopia and battles to reduce her weight, Callas came to be the greatest of all female opera singers and reconciled with some of the defeats of her life, leaving behind no will but only a last wish to have her ashes scattered in the Aegean, the closest she got again to Greece, still unwanted.*nbsp;

