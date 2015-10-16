Trump Blessed by Greek Orthodox Priest

KEENE, NH – Republican Presidential frontrunner Donald Trump went to Keene, NH to make a campaign speech, and left with a blessing by a Greek Orthodox priest.
Emmanuel Lemelson, who earned a MDiv at the Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology in Brookline, MA, gave the invocation at Trump’s rally.
Lemelson, who in addition to being a priest has a strong business background, including as a hedge fund manager, continued speaking beyond his opening prayer. “New Hampshire has the greatest motto,” he said: “Live Free, or Die.” Then, segueing into Trump’s views on abortion, Lemelson continued: “But first, one must live. Donald’s comments, regarding the sanctity of life, cannot be overlooked.” He condemned abortion as generally being an attack on human sexuality, marriage, and the institution of family. “Whether by surgical or chemical means, abortion is the taking of an innocent life and an affront to the Christian belief.”
He said “Donald’s beliefs are very much in harmony with those of the Church.”
Lemelson also condemned Planned Parenthood, for performing “900 abortions per day, but not having a single mammogram machine.” He explained that group’s monetary incentive to continue performing abortions, and, combining his business and theological realms, Lemelson said: “management, if not grounded in the fear of God, will always respond to monetary incentives.”
Then, speaking to Trump’s qualifications, Lemelson said: “When I was 17, I read (Trump’s book) The Art of the Deal, and it left an impression of an intelligent, capable leader.” He said brilliant business leaders can effect lasting and positive change in America.
When combining Trump’s commitment to the sanctity of life and his unquestionable business credentials, Lemelson concluded, “it is impossible to overlook the legitimacy of his candidacy.”
As for Trump, he gave a one-hour speech, providing more detail to his policies than is usually captured in much smaller news segments, and blasted Republican rival Marco Rubio as being “disloyal” for running against his mentor, Jeb Bush, who is also in the race. That Bush and Rubio continue to refer to one another as “my dear friend” when they really “hate each other,” Trump said, is “political bull****.”
That is why he is doing so good, love it, <3
That is why he is doing soon good<3
NEVER HE IS GOOD AT ALL.
Was this an exorcism ?
No. An exorcism is a religious rite whose purpose is to drive demons from someone whom they have possessed. Obviously, Hillary needs an exorcism. It would honor the Church if some priest offered to exorcise Hillary.
Orthodox people from around the world unanimously support Trump!
Hillary needs an exorcism.
I have no doubt that Trump did try to have his way with her. I’m sure she lead him on, hoping to get a job, hoping that he wouldn’t go too far. Otherwise, she is really naive, to climb into bed with him, as soon as she went to his hotel room, to discuss business. The fact that she’s coming out with this now, does not mean that she’s lying. From Trump’s talk, we are smart enough to guess that he would try to bed her. She can’t sue him now, since she has no evidence. But, so many women have come forward and then, plus those access hollywood tapes, that only people that don’t want to see the facts are saying that he is being victimized. As for Costa decrying the current state of American politics, he should be blaming Trump, more than anyone else. The name calling that he has been perpetuating since the begining of his candidacy has set the tone. It would take a long time, if ever, for civility to return to this nation, after Trump is gone back into obscurity, where he belongs. It is sad and shocking to see that so many Greek-Americans are on Trump’s side. I thought we were better than that.
Anyone of any faith, especially fellow Greek Orthodox Christians, has to wake up to the realities of the Hillary Clinton machine right now!
In the Podesta WikiLeaks that EVERYONE should check out it was stated by those in her campaign that they already worked to “plant the seeds of the revolution” to change Catholic teaching.
Can you imagine what they’d say if they even knew anything about our much more traditional Greek Orthodox faith?
Speaking to the 2015 Women in the World Summit, Clinton declared that “deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs and structural biases have to be changed.”
There is only one way to stop Hillary Clinton and that is Donald Trump. He’s said some insulting things, but he has apologized. Remember: Jesus Christ preached forgiveness.
HILLARY CLINTON MUST BE STOPPED. If she isn’t stopped, she will eventually work to systematically destroy organized religion. How? By appointing extreme Supreme Court judges. At that point, you can forget about the Constitution and any amendments. It’s over. And, as a result, you can forget about arguably Greece’s greatest gift to modern civilization: Democracy.
WAKE UP AMERICA! We are at a crossroads in our history. Do we want:
-FREEDOM OF RELIGION
-SECURE BORDERS
-A STRONG AND SECURE NATION
-A COUNTRY THAT TAKES CARE OF THE VETERANS
-TRULY FAIR TRADE DEALS
-DEFEAT ISIS
-A STRONG ECONOMY
Forget about party allegiances. It isn’t about that. This is about AMERICAN VALUES vs. PROGRESSIVE SOCIAL GLOBALISM
We have one chance only and that is to VOTE DONALD TRUMP!
Having been orthodox and studying it extensively, I cannot agree on this article for a number of different reasons. The orthodox preach the gospel as the central word of Christ. Reasons:
1) you cannot serve both God and money, what is Casears belongs to Casear.
2) both religion and the constitution are very clear about the separate between church and state
3) the Bible which is recognized as the word of God talks about how we treat our neighbors is how we treat Christ. Lets build a wall against those who are suffering or without a place to eat,sleep, and live. And let us know that that wall also divides us from Christ.
As a Christian you must ask yourself if you are the sheep or if you are the goat….
32 Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. 33 And he will place the sheep on his right, but the goats on the left. 34 Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. 35 For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, 36 I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ 37 Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? 38 And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? 39 And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ 40 And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers,[a] you did it to me.’
41 “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. 42 For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’ 44 Then they also will answer, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?’ 45 Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.’ 46 And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”
Great copy and paste. I am however surprised at your ignorance about borders. Try Acts 17:26
“Donald’s beliefs are very much in harmony with those of the Church???” Since when does the parish priest of a tiny, out-of-the-way parish have the authority to speak for the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ? He should be disciplined and censured by his hierarch for this act of insubordination. How can any senscient and moral human being – let alone a clergyman – possibly maintain that this immoral, unhinged and rapacious human being could possibly be qualified to be a town dog catcher – let alone the leader of the Free World?!
Lambros, you live in lala land, Hillary is a liar (psefti), Trumpon the other hand is a much better person, he will be a great POTUS!
I Am beyond Pissed Off…..What does a Greek Orthodox Priest have an Orthodox Right to give an Orthodox Blessing to an Arrogant , Racist , Womanizer, Sexual Predator , Wealth Hungry SOB , Tax Extortionist , Against Women’s Rights , Con-Artist , Bankruptcy Manipulator , Filled with Evil and Hatred for Everyone , …
WHO THE HELL GAVE THIS PRIEST THE AUTHORITY TO BLESS THIS BIGGIT, THIS DOG, THIS PIG REPRESENTNG MY CHURCH WHEN HE’S NOT EVEN ORTHODoX ???????????
Donald’s beliefs are in harmony with the church? Racism, inequality, hating others are Greek Orthodox beliefs? I’m sure the priest was not taught that in the divinity school. All Greeks are behind him? I hope not.
Trump hasn’t left American’s for dead and lie to the parents . Trump doesn’t have a 52 dead associates body count as Killary and that rapist husband if your any type of Christian and voting for Killary understand your selling your soul to the Devil with that vote
Well, more than 200 diplomatic personnel died during Bush’s 8 years and we hear nothing of that. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, what cannot be denied is that Donald Trump is morally and ethically bankrupt.
A vote for Trump is a vote for immorality and indecency. He is corrupt and Godless. All Orthodox need to examine their hearts and conscience before casting their vote for this most unqualified candidate!
Nice language and thoughts of love and concern for the salvation of our fellow men in these comments. That’s not the Orthodoxy I am associated with.
Greek Orthodox Priest Emmanuel Lemelson. LOL what ?
It is one thing to offer a prayer at a meeting and it is quite another to speak as he did. He should not have done it.
Question…when did it become improper or against the Orthodox faith for one of our priests to administer a blessing on anyone, Orthodox or otherwise??
I can’t believe the ignorance and hate in most of the above texts. A priest blessed the new leader of our great nation and you dare question his blessing? Who are you to claim the Orthodox Christian ways? Trump is not a saint but neither is Ms Hillary. But I can yell you that religion, and the fate of the Christian Church is much safer in the leadership of Donald Trump and the Republican party. The Democrats have tried to crumble the Christian Church and have turned their backs to the THOUSANDS of innocent Christians that are being beheaded and violently killed by savage beasts from the Middle East. The Byzantine Empire blocked Islam from invading the West for centuries. Unfortunately, it is in our lifetime that they have finally infiltrated the West (Europe and America). The leftist governments have turned their backs and allowed it to happen. Trump is the only leader who is ready to stand up to it. He will defeat Isis and protect this country from the threats that have been ignored by Obama and certainly Hillary. I feel safer with Trump. My religion is safer with Trump. You want to feed and clothe the poor? We all should! That is in OUR control as individuals. Don’t wait for the government to do that!
I am Greek Orthodox and my brother is clergy in another jurisdiction.
Most of the people I know we’re NOT for Trump.
The comments here are indicative of the population…where you live and how old you are more than religion. Here in Colorado and where my brother lives in California the Orthodox voted Democrat (Greek Orthodox usually vote more liberal and Democrat).
As far as Trump receiving a blessing, any person can be blessed by a Priest.
Every Sunday a non-Orthodox person can receive a blessing and blessed bread.
Also we pray for the President and all civil authorities at every Liturgy no matter who they are.
We all prayed for (still pray for) President Obama! A failure to do so is outside of the Liturgy.
Regardless of this “fasaria” about the blessing by a priest, the new president will have a hard time convincing “decent” people about his humaneness and dignity as a person, let alone as president of these USA!
Father Lemelson, should read the manifesto for http://www.calltoresist.org. In the
spirit of the martyr, Rev. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, they stand against the racist, sexist
blather spouted by Trump. How can anyone condone Trump’s behavior in the name of Jesus?
Is Greek Orthodoxy safe with Trump in the White House? Will Trump supporters teach their
sons about “grabbing pussy” before asking them to say the Lord’s Prayer or the Nicene Creed?
Or how to make fun of people with disabilities before they do their cross three times? Or how to
sing Kristos Anesti before they scream “Build the Wall” or issue racist comments about
African Americans? How quickly people have forgotten that the Archbishop Iakavos marched with Dr. King
and, like the clergy that joined him, risked bodily harm and death taking a stand against racism. How can Greek Orthodox
Trump supporters feel good supporting someone who wouldn’t readily disavow David Duke and the KKK?
Have they forgotten that their uncles fought this kind of tyranny in WWII? That Greeks were lynched in the
heart of the Midwest in the teens and 1920s by Klansmen? That thousands of Greeks died at the hands of the Nazis?
Naziism began as a small idea spouted by a charismatic madman who swayed entire nations to commit genocide.
It is growing in the US, its followers emboldened by Trump’s victory. Father Lemelson, stop conflating Jesus and
Trump’s presidency into one ignorant, careless sermon. No wonder so many young people leave the church.
They’re sick of the hypocrisy. Time to roll out the writings of the late Rev. Martin Niemoller: “First They Came”.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
FYI, the racists will come for assimilated, fifth generation Greek-Americans, too, because
many appear to look Middle Eastern (a sad statement about law abiding Middle Eastern
Americans). Just ask your Greek-American cousins trying to get through airport security.
Just wait until someone doesn’t know you’re a broker, a lawyer, a doctor, a successful citizen
with an ivy league education because, if you have brown hair, brown eyes, and olive skin,
if you love baklava with your Yiayia every Christmas, you won’t have time to explain how
apple pie American you are, or that your dad (like mine) fought in Bastogne, because if this trend
of bigotry continues, none of us are safe. Not even in our churches. Think about it.
Father Lemelson, should read the manifesto for http://www.calltoresist.org. In the
spirit of the martyr, Rev. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, they stand against the racist, sexist
blather spouted by Trump. How can anyone condone Trump’s behavior in the name of Jesus?
Is Greek Orthodoxy safe with Trump in the White House? Will Trump supporters teach their
sons about “grabbing pussy” before asking them to say the Lord’s Prayer or the Nicene Creed?
Or how to make fun of people with disabilities before they do their cross three times? Or how to
sing Kristos Anesti before they scream “Build the Wall” or issue racist comments about
African Americans? How quickly people have forgotten that the Archbishop Iakavos marched with Dr. King
and, like the clergy that joined him, risked bodily harm and death taking a stand against racism. How can Greek Orthodox
Trump supporters feel good supporting someone who wouldn’t readily disavow David Duke and the KKK?
Have they forgotten that their uncles fought this kind of tyranny in WWII? That Greeks were lynched in the
heart of the Midwest in the teens and 1920s by Klansmen? That thousands of Greeks died at the hands of the Nazis?
Naziism began as a small idea spouted by a charismatic madman who swayed entire nations to commit genocide.
It is growing in the US, its followers emboldened by Trump’s victory. Father Lemelson, stop conflating Jesus and
Trump’s presidency into one ignorant, careless sermon. No wonder so many young people leave the church.
They’re sick of the hypocrisy. Time to roll out the writings of the late Rev. Martin Niemoller: “First They Came”.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
FYI, the racists will come for assimilated, fifth generation Greek-Americans, too, because
many appear to look Middle Eastern (a sad statement about law abiding Middle Eastern
Americans). Just ask your Greek-American cousins trying to get through airport security.
Just wait until someone doesn’t know you’re a broker, a lawyer, a doctor, a successful citizen
with an ivy league education because, if you have brown hair, brown eyes, and olive skin,
if you love baklava with your Yiayia every Christmas, you won’t have time to explain how
apple pie American you are, or that your dad (like mine) fought in Bastogne, because if this trend
of bigotry continues, none of us are safe. Not even in our churches. Think about it.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
I absolutely share your disdain for racism, but…
I am often stopped at airport security because of my olive skin and “Middle Eastern” looks. And you know what? It makes me HAPPY. And you know what I say? THANK YOU. I’m glad they’re being alert and looking out for my safety by stopping and questioning ME based on a PROFILE in their mind that is 100% wrong.
That’s how crime is fought and safety is maintained. By profiling. By generalizations. By wild leaps that are often wrong.
If a suspect of a crime was seen fleeing on a motorcycle, you question the big guy you see, with the tattoos and the Harley jacket – even though in actuality he many not even own a motorcycle.
Fact of life: a lot of bad things are happening in the world right now – overwhelmingly not by people with blond hair, fair skin, and blue eyes. And so, a lot of innocent people – Greeks included – will be profiled. Thank goodness.
Racism is a terrible thing. But something almost as terrible, and infecting our nation, is false accusations of racism at the drop of a hat – as in the instance of profiling.
No priest should participate in the political sphere….their candidate is “Jesus Christ” and this is who they need to cheer for and use as an example.
I agree that priests should avoid being political, but blessing a human being for whatever purpose is not an endorsement of him or her. If that same priest had blessed Tom Brady, it would not mean that he was rooting for the Patriots in the Super Bowl, or that his ultimate “quarterback” is not Jesus Christ.