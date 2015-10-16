Trump Blessed by Greek Orthodox Priest

KEENE, NH – Republican Presidential frontrunner Donald Trump went to Keene, NH to make a campaign speech, and left with a blessing by a Greek Orthodox priest.

Emmanuel Lemelson, who earned a MDiv at the Hellenic College Holy Cross School of Theology in Brookline, MA, gave the invocation at Trump’s rally.

Lemelson, who in addition to being a priest has a strong business background, including as a hedge fund manager, continued speaking beyond his opening prayer. “New Hampshire has the greatest motto,” he said: “Live Free, or Die.” Then, segueing into Trump’s views on abortion, Lemelson continued: “But first, one must live. Donald’s comments, regarding the sanctity of life, cannot be overlooked.” He condemned abortion as generally being an attack on human sexuality, marriage, and the institution of family. “Whether by surgical or chemical means, abortion is the taking of an innocent life and an affront to the Christian belief.”

He said “Donald’s beliefs are very much in harmony with those of the Church.”

Lemelson also condemned Planned Parenthood, for performing “900 abortions per day, but not having a single mammogram machine.” He explained that group’s monetary incentive to continue performing abortions, and, combining his business and theological realms, Lemelson said: “management, if not grounded in the fear of God, will always respond to monetary incentives.”

Then, speaking to Trump’s qualifications, Lemelson said: “When I was 17, I read (Trump’s book) The Art of the Deal, and it left an impression of an intelligent, capable leader.” He said brilliant business leaders can effect lasting and positive change in America.

When combining Trump’s commitment to the sanctity of life and his unquestionable business credentials, Lemelson concluded, “it is impossible to overlook the legitimacy of his candidacy.”

As for Trump, he gave a one-hour speech, providing more detail to his policies than is usually captured in much smaller news segments, and blasted Republican rival Marco Rubio as being “disloyal” for running against his mentor, Jeb Bush, who is also in the race. That Bush and Rubio continue to refer to one another as “my dear friend” when they really “hate each other,” Trump said, is “political bull****.”