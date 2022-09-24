x

September 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Editorial

100 Years :Later: The Suffering and Lessons from the Smyrna Catastrophe

September 24, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris

100 years have passed since the Smyrna Catastrophe, yet we still get a lump in our throats every time we think of it. A painful lump over our ancestors and fellow Hellenes who met horrible deaths at the hands of the Young Turks. A lump for those who drowned in the port of Smyrna trying to reach the cold indifferent foreign warships. For those who overnight went from being housewives to refugees.

For all of them, for the great part of our Nation that was uprooted from an ancestral home of thousands of years.

We all grew up under the unbearable burden of the memories of Turkish brutality, for the destruction of Smyrna, which became the symbol of the Catastrophe.

We all sang songs – memorials – we read shocking books about those heroic Greeks and their uprooting, we met children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, the refugees themselves, and the descendants of the Asia Minor martyrs.

And all of us are left with one question: Why?

There is enough blame to go around for everyone. When a people suffers a great disaster, everyone bears some share of responsibility. Of course, some smaller and some larger.

The question, however, is what conclusions – lessons, useful even today – can we draw from this national catastrophe?

These can be summarized as follows:

Flee from national divisions. There is nothing worse.

And do not too place too much faith in the willingness and ability of strangers to help us.

To summarize the broader matter, the presence of Eleftherios Venizelos, a leader of unusual abilities, made possible Greece’s remarkable victories in the Balkan wars, enabling Greece to be invited to the negotiation tables after WWI.

However, the great division in Greek society, rooted in the Monarchy-Democracy rivalry, sapped the nation’s strength at its most critical moment.

Moreover, we relied too much on promises of support from third parties, mainly the British, to successfully implement our goals.

However, Venizelos unexpectedly lost the elections of 1920 and thus the support of British prime minister David Lloyd-George, who was Venizelos’ great ally. And when Atatürk, the new dynamic leader in Turkey, finally made his appearance, the allies did what great powers usually do: they looked to their self-interest. They forgot the sacrifices of their allies and friends, the Greeks.

However, the central, main point that remains indelibly in the memory is the boundless barbarity of the Turks. The massacres, the rapes, the fires.

The Turks are doing everything they can to remove this stigma from themselves, as they do in the case of the Armenian Genocide. But they can’t – because there are too many testimonies. On the other hand, it has now been proven by the most official Turkish sources that the genocide of their minorities, Armenians, Greeks, etc., was an organized, state plan.

100 years have passed since then. Today’s Greece is nothing like the Greece of the past when it comes to single-mindedness regarding national defense and its ability to rely on itself for its security.

It is good to preserve these conclusions and sufferings deep in our collective memory.

One can never predict when they will come in handy.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The Asia Minor Disaster in the American Press of the Time

All wars are eventually consigned to History, but the reality of war starts out as tragic daily life.

Guest Viewpoints
The Smyrna Quay: The History of a Symbol
Guest Viewpoints
The American Documentary Evidence Proving the Turks Burned Smyrna and Why It Was Kept Secret

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis at UN Calls on Turkey to Scale Down Rhetoric

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union's response to authoritarianism and a threat to democracy, Turkey's escalating aggression, and the threat of climate change were the focus of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' brief address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Friday night (Athens time).

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings