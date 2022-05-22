x

May 22, 2022

1 Killed, 8 Wounded in Shooting at Southern California Party

May 22, 2022
By Associated Press
California Party Shooting
Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting late Friday, in San Bernardino, Calif., on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES — One man was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said Saturday.

San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found a man shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall lounge, where the party had been advertised on social media in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said. The man, Allen Gresham, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Eight people who were shot and wounded were treated at hospitals. Some were taken by ambulance and others went on their own, he said. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two people were detained and one was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, the police statement said. They were not identified.

The shooting involving at least two people started inside the hookah lounge after an argument and people spilled into the parking lot, where more shots were fired, Thomas and the statement said.

 

