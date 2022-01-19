1 Killed, 8 Hurt as Suspected Gas Explosion Hits Bronx Home

VIDEO

NEW YORK — A suspected gas explosion partially collapsed a home in the Bronx, setting the structure ablaze and killing a woman and injuring eight other people, including five police officers, officials said.

The blast happened around 11 a.m. at a home on a block of three-story residences in the Woodstock neighborhood, the fire department said.

Mayor Eric Adams said eight people were injured, revising an earlier count from city officials that said nine had been reported injured. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, Adams said.

Authorities identified the woman who died as Martha Dagbatsa, 77, who lived in the home. An 82-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman were in the hospital, police said.

Video and photos showed that part of the home collapsed, with heavy smoke pouring from it and adjoining properties.

The New York Police Department released footage from an officer’s body camera that showed the officer running to get into the home and joining other officers in pulling debris off a woman, including what appeared to be a couch.

About 100 firefighters and EMS workers responded.

Officials said gas service was shut off to the area while the cause was being investigated.

It was the second deadly fire in the Bronx in less than two weeks, following the high-rise apartment blaze that killed 17 people on Jan. 9, all due to smoke inhalation.