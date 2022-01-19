x

January 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

VIDEO

1 Killed, 8 Hurt as Suspected Gas Explosion Hits Bronx Home

January 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Screenshot 2022-01-19 at 16.59.51
(Photo by AP via YouTube)

NEW YORK — A suspected gas explosion partially collapsed a home in the Bronx, setting the structure ablaze and killing a woman and injuring eight other people, including five police officers, officials said.

The blast happened around 11 a.m. at a home on a block of three-story residences in the Woodstock neighborhood, the fire department said.

Mayor Eric Adams said eight people were injured, revising an earlier count from city officials that said nine had been reported injured. Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, Adams said.

Authorities identified the woman who died as Martha Dagbatsa, 77, who lived in the home. An 82-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman were in the hospital, police said.

Video and photos showed that part of the home collapsed, with heavy smoke pouring from it and adjoining properties.

The New York Police Department released footage from an officer’s body camera that showed the officer running to get into the home and joining other officers in pulling debris off a woman, including what appeared to be a couch.

About 100 firefighters and EMS workers responded.

Officials said gas service was shut off to the area while the cause was being investigated.

It was the second deadly fire in the Bronx in less than two weeks, following the high-rise apartment blaze that killed 17 people on Jan. 9, all due to smoke inhalation.

RELATED

VIDEO
Big Voting Bill Faces Defeat as 2 Dems Won’t Stop Filibuster

WASHINGTON — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden's own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

VIDEO
Mitsotakis: New Rafale Aircraft an Example of “Changing and Prospering Greece”
Society
Despite Huge Volcano Blast, Tonga Avoids Widespread Disaster

Top Stories

Church

OCEAN, NJ – Rafaella Lambrinos, whose family is from Karpathos originally, spoke with The National Herald about the Adopt a Yiayia and Pappou program she founded at St George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ, which connects youth and seniors from her church community through weekly phone conversations.

Associations

NEW YORK – Greek-American Trevor Zegras, forward for the Anaheim Ducks is set to play in his first NHL game in New York City against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 15, 7 PM.

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – AHEPA deeply mourns the passing of Past Supreme President and co-founder of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) Nick Smyrnis.

General News

Politics

Video

1 Killed, 8 Hurt as Suspected Gas Explosion Hits Bronx Home

NEW YORK — A suspected gas explosion partially collapsed a home in the Bronx, setting the structure ablaze and killing a woman and injuring eight other people, including five police officers, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings