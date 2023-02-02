x

February 2, 2023

1 Dead, Officer Wounded in Shooting at Memphis Library

February 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Memphis Police Shooting
Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Memphis. Authorities say one person is dead and a police officer was critically wounded. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.

Other details about the shooting and the initial call were not immediately released. Police said more information would be released when available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate.

Police use-of-force is being scrutinized nationally after five Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

