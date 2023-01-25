x

January 25, 2023

1.7 Million Pensioners to see 7.75% Pension Increase This Month

January 25, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)
FILE - Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – More than 1.7 million pensioners will see their pensions rise by 7.75% in this month’s payments, which begin on Thursday, while another 912,000 pensioners will enjoy higher pensions for the second month in a row following the abolition of a special solidarity contribution.

Labor and Social Affairs ministry, in an announcement on Wednesday, said that a decision to raise and support pensioners’ income began in December 20, 2022 (with an extraordinary payment of 250 euros, the abolition of the special solidarity contribution, the fourth annual pension payment increase and an pension increase of 7.75%) will benefit 94.6% of pensioners (2,499,285).

A total of 1.1 million pensioners will see double increase in pension payments, around 185,000 will see triple increase, while one in two pensioners will see one more pension in 2023.

