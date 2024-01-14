Τhe Miracle Called ‘Omogenia’

Editorial

And so, almost without realizing it, we have reached the 2024 elections! And as in every election cycle for decades, the process begins with the caucuses in the state of Iowa.

This rural state does not have sufficient numerical power to influence the general election. However, it possesses the element of surprise, the potential to overturn expected results, which is a crucial element of the nominating process.

The most recent case was that of Obama, who emerged out of nowhere, distinguished himself there, and won the next contest in New Hampshire, propelling him to the presidency of the country.

In the current elections, Donald Trump is predicted to prevail over his opponents in the Republican party by a significant margin. However, if Haley or DeSantis perform better than expected, then Trump’s candidacy, his invincibility, will suffer a significant blow (see the related commentary for January 11: ‘Can Trump ‘Lose’ in Iowa and then in New Hampshire?’

It is clear that the Iowa primaries carry political weight and interest.

Therefore, perhaps you might think, “shouldn’t The ‘National Herald be present there and report on the spot?”

We would very much like that, of course, but it is impossible. Only the largest American newspapers have such financial capabilities. However, yes, The National Herald may not have correspondents there, but nevertheless, it is ‘present’ – since it has subscribers who are our witnesses if not correspondents, are as if we were there. We have subscribers either to our Greek or English editions – both print and electronic – in every corner of this vast country.

Today – see the related article online – we present to you the opinions of four of our compatriots who live there and actively participate in the caucuses, conveying to us first-hand an authentic picture of the political situation.

John Merkouris, Fotene Gennatos, Harry Zouboulakis, and Dr. Vicky Diamantakis whether born in the USA or came here at a young age.

Dr. Diamantakis, in impeccable Greek, pointed out to our colleague Theodore Kalmoukos: “I must tell you that yesterday we had a very severe snowstorm, temperatures below zero, but Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis personally knocked on my door. It’s amazing to see these candidates knocking on doors, being active, and talking to voters.”

Not even an experienced journalist could make such a ‘vivid’ description.

It is truly amazing.

As mentioned earlier, there is no corner of America where Greek-Americans do not live – in some number – and where there is no National Herald to inform them and keep them company.

One does not need to be a rocket scientist to understand that the capabilities of our Community are limitless. It is a shame, not to say a crime, that our authorities do not embrace our people.