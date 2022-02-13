x

February 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

VIDEO

ΤΝΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

February 13, 2022
By The National Herald

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

RELATED

VIDEO
Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Society
Emotional Support or Hogwash? Man Fights to Keep His Pet Pig
VIDEO
Massive Fire Torches Empty Building Complex in Oklahoma City

Top Stories

Economy

ATHENS – With Greece set to pull back COVID-19 health restrictions more and turning its attention toward accelerating an economic recovery, foreign investor interest is turning keener, especially in technology-driven fields.

Society

CHANIA, Greece - Seven defendants facing a raft of charges in the deaths of at 30 residents at a nuring home on Crete – the owner, daughter, two doctors, three nurses and staff – are due to appear in court on Feb.

Society

THESSALONIKI - A 20-year-old man who fled to his native Albania after the murder of a Greek student in Thessaloniki by a gang of attackers, in what was said to be over soccer rivalries, appeared before a magistrate and was given time to prepare his defense.

Church

General News

Video

ΤΝΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings