Οfficers Removed from Agii Anargyri Police Station after Woman Calling for Help is Killed

Snapshot from the Police Station of Agioi Anargyroi, Tuesday 2 April 2024. On Monday night (01/04/24) a 39-year-old man murdered a 28-year-old woman, his former partner, with a knife outside the Police Station. (KARAYANNIS MICHALIS-EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Six police officers have been removed from duty at the Agii Anargyrii police station so far on Wednesday, after the murder of a woman outside the station, Greek police said.

The six include the station chief, who has been replaced, the policeman who was on the 100 emergency line call, the police woman on duty, the supervisor who was also deputy chief, her driver, and a guard who was on duty at the time.

A recording on her conversation with the police and a video showing her former partner attacking her was widely reported by the media on Wednesday. The woman’s request for an escort to her house, by calling the 100 emergency number, was turned down shortly before she was attacked.

“The recording that has been publicized was sent intact by the police itself was turned over yesterday by the police itself to the prosecutor and the person carrying out an internal investigation for the Hellenic Police,” police sources said.

Specifically, they said that “the officer at phone duty being heard speaking with the victim has been removed from his position, and is under investigation by Hellenic Police and facing criminal and administrative charges, while the chief of the Agii Anargyroi police station is being replaced. It should be noted that the recording is part of the case file and that the investigation for all involved parties already began yesterday. Everyone is being questioned in detail, both in the police department and at the 100 call center, while depositions have been received from everyone.”

The sources added that by Friday, after the preliminary investigation is completed, all evidence will be sent to the prosecutor in order for the latter to summon individuals for testimonies.