Νο Agreement Signed between Greece and Ukraine during Mitsotakis’ Visit to Odessa, Gov’t Sources Say           

ATHENS – Νο agreement was signed between Greece and Ukraine during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent visit to Odessa, government sources said on Thursday.

Last July, the G7 adopted a joint declaration of support for the security of Ukraine, which the EU and its member states have joined.

Following this declaration, the EU is discussing with Kyiv an EU-Ukraine security support agreement. Our country, like the other EU member states, is discussing bilaterally with Ukraine.

The main objective of these discussions is to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine in all sectors, i.e. economy, reconstruction, energy, civil protection, humanitarian aid, protection of cultural heritage, internal reforms, cyber security, etc.

These discussions are part of the framework of multifaceted support for Ukraine and its accession process.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark have agreed.

Finland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria and the Baltic countries are negotiating.