May 8, 2022

Εarthquake Jolts Arkalohori Village on Crete

May 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
HERAKLION, CRETE- A light earthquake shook the regional unit of Heraklion, Crete on Sunday afternoon. According to Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute announced that a 4.4R quake was recorded on Sunday at 16:22 near Arkalohori.

The quake epicentre was located 344 km south, southeast of Athens and 5 km east-northeast of Arkalohori and it focal depth was 19.5 km.

