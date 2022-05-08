Εarthquake Jolts Arkalohori Village on Crete

Society

HERAKLION, CRETE- A light earthquake shook the regional unit of Heraklion, Crete on Sunday afternoon. According to Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute announced that a 4.4R quake was recorded on Sunday at 16:22 near Arkalohori.

The quake epicentre was located 344 km south, southeast of Athens and 5 km east-northeast of Arkalohori and it focal depth was 19.5 km.