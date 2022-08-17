x

August 17, 2022

Αrt Athina to Be Held at Zappeion Mansion in September

August 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - People walk outside the Zappeion conference hall in central. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Αfter the recent pause due to the pandemic, Αrt Athina returns to Zappeion with the largest participation ever (81 in number) of Greek and foreign galleries.

The long-awaited connection of the public with the new artistic trends will take place from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022 at Zappeio Mansion. This year, for the first time, a new artist award will be given.

Art Athina, founded 25 years ago by the Panhellenic Association of Art Galleries, is under the auspices of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The multi-level artistic programme, directed by Stamatia Dimitrakopoulou, also includes 14 units from a wide range of fields and interests of the contemporary visual scene.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

