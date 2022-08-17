Αrt Athina to Be Held at Zappeion Mansion in September

Arts

ATHENS – Αfter the recent pause due to the pandemic, Αrt Athina returns to Zappeion with the largest participation ever (81 in number) of Greek and foreign galleries.

The long-awaited connection of the public with the new artistic trends will take place from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022 at Zappeio Mansion. This year, for the first time, a new artist award will be given.

Art Athina, founded 25 years ago by the Panhellenic Association of Art Galleries, is under the auspices of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The multi-level artistic programme, directed by Stamatia Dimitrakopoulou, also includes 14 units from a wide range of fields and interests of the contemporary visual scene.